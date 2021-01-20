Biden signed more executive actions on day one than Trump, Obama, and Bush combined

Joe Biden isn’t wasting time. On his first day in office, the newly inaugurated US president planned to sign 17 executive actions around 5:15pm US eastern time. It’s not unprecedented for world leaders to get to work on day one, but the number of directives on Biden’s desk is much higher than usual. It took his recent predecessors weeks to sign 17 executive orders. Trump, Obama, Bush, and Clinton signed four executive orders or memos on their first day—combined.

Biden’s executive orders vs Trump, Obama, Bush, and Clinton

The orders are wide ranging, including directives to reverse the “Muslim travel ban,” rejoining the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate Agreement, stopping construction on the border wall, and ending the Keystone XL pipeline. Many were clearly aimed at overturning Trump’s decisions.

All of Joe Biden’s day-one executive actions, as planned