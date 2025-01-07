Airlines

2 people were found dead in the landing gear of a JetBlue plane

The people have not been identified and medical examiners are conducting autopsies

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled 2 people were found dead in the landing gear of a JetBlue plane
Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)
In This Story
JBLU-13.99%

Two people were found dead Monday night in a JetBlue aircraft’s landing gear compartment during an inspection at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the airline said.

Suggested Reading

Bitcoin falls below $80,000 as the rally subsides
7 countries (besides China) facing the highest tariff rates
Here's what's up with Tesla's slippery stock price today
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Bitcoin falls below $80,000 as the rally subsides
7 countries (besides China) facing the highest tariff rates
Here's what's up with Tesla's slippery stock price today
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

JetBlue, which did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday, told CBS News, “The circumstances surrounding how they accessed the aircraft remain under investigation.”

Advertisement

Related Content

The making of America’s fifth-largest airline faces a crucial shareholder vote
JetBlue and American Airlines were ordered by a judge to end their alliance in the Northeast US

Related Content

The making of America’s fifth-largest airline faces a crucial shareholder vote
JetBlue and American Airlines were ordered by a judge to end their alliance in the Northeast US

“This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to support their efforts to understand how this occurred,” the airline said.

Advertisement

The two people, whose identities have not been released, were discovered during a routine post-landing inspection. CBS reported that the Airbus (AIR-4.66%) aircraft had recently traveled from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

Advertisement

Local authorities are working to determine the two people’s causes of death and identify the remains.

The news comes after a body was discovered in the wheel well of a United Airlines (UAL-12.40%) plane that had just landed in Maui on Dec. 24.