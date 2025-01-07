2 people were found dead in the landing gear of a JetBlue plane

In This Story JBLU -13.99%

Two people were found dead Monday night in a JetBlue aircraft’s landing gear compartment during an inspection at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the airline said.

JetBlue, which did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday, told CBS News, “The circumstances surrounding how they accessed the aircraft remain under investigation.”

“This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to support their efforts to understand how this occurred,” the airline said.

The two people, whose identities have not been released, were discovered during a routine post-landing inspection. CBS reported that the Airbus (AIR-4.66% ) aircraft had recently traveled from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

Local authorities are working to determine the two people’s causes of death and identify the remains.

The news comes after a body was discovered in the wheel well of a United Airlines (UAL-12.40% ) plane that had just landed in Maui on Dec. 24.