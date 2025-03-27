Look inside “The Hunger Games'” District 12 – now on the market for $1.95 million

It’s a good time to be a fan of “The Hunger Games” – Suzanne Collins just released a new installment in the beloved science fiction saga and now especially devoted readers have the opportunity to own Katniss Everdeen’s hometown.

The two parcels of land that comprise Henry River Mill Village in Hickory, North Carolina – a ghost town about an hour northwest of Charlotte – are on the market for $800,000 and $1.15 million, respectively.

The abandoned mill town served as a filming location for the District 12 scenes in the original “Hunger Games” trilogy. In the dystopian series, District 12 is a mining community in what was once Appalachia. Katniss, portrayed by Jennifer Lawrence, was raised in District 12, alongside her two love interests Peeta Mellark and Gale Hawthorne (portrayed by Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth respectively.)

“The property is amazing,” one of the owners, Elaine Namour, told the Charlotte Observer. “It’s a great property.”

The $800,000 parcel is a 43-acre plot of land, while the $1.15 million parcel is 28 acres with several buildings dating to the early 20th century. One of the buildings is a refurbished house that operates as an AirBnb.

Much of Henry River Mill Village was constructed in 1905, alongside a privately-owned river. The titular mill closed in 1970 and then burned down seven years later. Residents abandoned the village for a number of reasons – including a lack of indoor plumbing, Namour told the Charlotte Observer.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Henry River Mill Village is potentially the last fully intact mill village in North Carolina. Currently, it is open to tourists for events including overnight visits, ghost tours, hikes, and weddings.

