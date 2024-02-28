Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
The best new cars this year, according to Consumer Reports

Cars

There are plenty of reasons to buy a car that didn't make this list, but it's a fantastic starting point if you're car shopping

By
Collin Woodard / Jalopnik
Ford Maverick
Photo: Ford

We may not have many city cars to choose from, but here in the U.S., there’s no denying that new car shoppers are spoiled for choices. Automakers from around the world sell more than 200 models here, and even if you’re generally interested in cars, it can be hard to know where to start when it comes time to head to the dealership for a new car. And that’s not even accounting for the stress of the buying process itself.

To help save new car buyers some time, our friends at Consumer Reports recently released their top 10 picks for 2024. They all compete in different segments, which means that as long as you generally know what type of car you’re looking to buy, there should be a suggestion on the list that’s at least worth a test drive. Not everyone is going to be the same, so there’s nothing wrong with buying something else, but it will be hard to go wrong with one of CR’s top picks.

Check out the slideshow above to see what cars made CR’s top 10 for 2024.

This article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

Subcompact SUV - Subaru Crosstrek

Subcompact SUV - Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru Crosstrek
Photo: Subaru

Not everybody needs or wants a vehicle as large as a Honda CR-V or Subaru Forester, but that doesn’t mean they don’t still want to go camping or benefit from how much easier crossovers are to get in and out of. If you’re one of those people, then you’re going to have a hard time doing better than the Subaru Crosstrek. Consumer Reports does recommend (and we agree with) stepping up to the more powerful 2.5-liter engine for a more enjoyable ownership experience versus sticking with the base 2.0-liter even if it means slightly worse gas mileage.

Hybrid/Plug-In Hybrid - Toyota Prius

Hybrid/Plug-In Hybrid - Toyota Prius

Toyota Prius
Photo: Toyota

As far as fuel-efficient vehicles go, the Toyota Prius has been the name of the game for decades. Now, coming off a fresh redesign that gave the Prius a slick new design, it’s even better. Gone are the days of the Prius being slow, ugly and unenjoyable to drive. Instead, you get a stylish hybrid that’s surprisingly enjoyable to drive and should still average about 50 mpg. And if you think you’ll actually plug it in, the Prius Prime offers 39 miles of all-electric range.

Compact SUV - Subaru Forester

Compact SUV - Subaru Forester

Subaru Forester
Photo: Subaru

We’re big fans of the Crosstrek here at Jalopnik, but if you need an SUV with more space than it offers, look no further than the Subaru Forester. It’s grown a lot since its days as a Crosstrek-sized lifted wagon, but it still does a fantastic job of providing everything that compact crossover buyers want except for a hybrid powertrain. What’s especially impressive is that the Forester still managed to win over CR’s team even though it’s one of the oldest vehicles in its segment. Hopefully, the upcoming redesign proves just as, if not more competent.

Compact Car - Mazda 3

Compact Car - Mazda 3

Mazda 3 sedan
Photo: Mazda

The Mazda 3 is another Jalopnik favorite, and we’re happy to see that Consumer Reports agrees. Even people who wouldn’t consider themselves car enthusiasts can appreciate how much more enjoyable the Mazda 3 is compared to the other cars in its class. It also arguably has the nicest interior in the segment, which owners will appreciate. If you’re in the market for a compact car, you have to at least test drive the Mazda 3.

Midsize Car - Toyota Camry

Midsize Car - Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry hybrid
Photo: Toyota

You can definitely find other midsize sedans that have been redesigned more recently than the Toyota Camry and are arguably better in some ways, but it really is hard to beat Toyota reliability. And if Consumer Reports is picking, it’s going with the Camry Hybrid. Like the Prius, it should also average about 50 mpg, which is a seriously impressive accomplishment. Even better, Toyota don’t charge an absurd premium for the Camry Hybrid, as it’s only about $2,400 more expensive than the base Camry.

Compact Pickup Truck - Ford Maverick

Compact Pickup Truck - Ford Maverick

Ford Maverick
Photo: Ford

We’re not exactly sure why Consumer Reports didn’t include midsize or full-size pickup trucks on this list, but we’re not mad that the Ford Maverick is the only pickup to make CR’s top 10 list. It can’t tow a yacht, but if most of us were honest with ourselves, we’re probably never going to actually need to tow a yacht. And if you’re not doing tough truck stuff very often, why not enjoy the benefits of the Maverick’s being easier to drive, getting better fuel economy and just generally being an easier truck to live with?

Plug-In Hybrid SUV - Toyota RAV4 Prime

Plug-In Hybrid SUV - Toyota RAV4 Prime

Toyota RAV4 Prime
Photo: Toyota

The Toyota RAV4 Prime isn’t the only plug-in crossover sold in the U.S., but it comes out on top by offering an impressive 42-mile electric range, great fuel economy, a powerful powertrain and, of course, Toyota reliability. According to Consumer Reports, the RAV4 Prime also rides better than the regular RAV4 and is quieter. Demand for the RAV4 Prime has been through the roof, so it may be hard to find a decent deal on one, but if you can, most days, you’ll be able to do everything you normally would without using a drop of gas.

Midsize SUV - Toyota Highlander

Midsize SUV - Toyota Highlander

Toyota Highlander
Photo: Toyota

Once families have their second kid (and sometimes even before the first kid shows up), people tend to start looking at three-row crossovers. And considering how well-reviewed the Kia Telluride is, including by Consumer Reports, you might expect to see it here instead of the Toyota Highlander. It doesn’t have the Highlander’s hybrid option, though, which should average somewhere around 35 mpg. If you’re dealing with kids, not having to stop for gas as frequently can be a big advantage.

Luxury SUV - BMW X5

Luxury SUV - BMW X5

BMW X5
Photo: BMW

If there’s one SUV that Consumer Reports loves, it’s the BMW X5. You get a quiet, luxurious cabin finished with high-quality materials, comfortable seats, an excellent suspension and a powerful, refined engine. Bump up to the plug-in hybrid version, and it’s reportedly even better. As Consumer Reports put it, “Exquisite in almost every detail, the X5 sets a high standard.” With a recommendation like that, anyone looking for a luxury SUV should seriously consider the BMW X5.

Electric Vehicle - Tesla Model Y

Electric Vehicle - Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y
Photo: Tesla

As a company, Tesla is about as controversial as they come, but the Model Y itself is quick and sporty while also offering a lot of practicality and plenty of range for almost any use case. The Model Y’s biggest draw, though, is that it has access to the Tesla Supercharger network that makes even long road trips doable if you really want to. Over the next couple of years, as other automakers begin offering Supercharger access, that advantage will become less valuable, but for now, it’s hard to beat the Model Y if you want an EV.

