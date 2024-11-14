Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
The most extravagant — and absurd — gifts from this year's legendary Neiman Marcus holiday catalog

Lifestyle

The most extravagant — and absurd — gifts from this year's legendary Neiman Marcus holiday catalog

The luxury catalog includes trips to Europe, historical relics, and cowboy boots adorned with precious gems

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The most extravagant — and absurd — gifts from this year&#39;s legendary Neiman Marcus holiday catalog
Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus (Getty Images)

Thanksgiving is still a few weeks away, but with distressingly short days and swiftly dropping temperatures, it might be time to indulge in one of the most uplifting aspects of year’s end: holiday shopping.

Winter holiday catalogs are always filled with delightful discoveries — who knew there were so many different ways to make coffee at home? — but after a while it can seem like every gift guide is filled with the same stock ideas. While gloves, candles, and chocolate are all wonderful presents, sometimes you just want to hear about something a bit more special.

Enter the Neiman Marcus Holiday Book, a classic guide to the most luxurious festive shopping imaginable. For more than six decades, the department store has advertised over-the-top holiday packages. In years past, gifts have included a Roaring Twenties-themed party at the Apollo Theater (2021), a Barbie-branded Maserati (2022), and a trip to the Paris Olympics with access to Team USA’s house (2023.)

This year’s seasonal campaign is entitled “A Neiman’s Fantasy” and is intended to be “an invitation to embrace the magic of Neiman Marcus,” Nabil Aliffi, the company’s chief brand officer, said in a statement.

“The storytelling was inspired by the theatrical traditions and folklore during the period that the brand was founded,” Aliffi continued.

Click through to see some of the most amazing gifts featured in this year’s Neiman Marcus holiday catalog.

Judith Leiber Couture Crystal Mahjong Set — $20,000

Image for article titled The most extravagant — and absurd — gifts from this year&#39;s legendary Neiman Marcus holiday catalog
Photo: Neiman Marcus

This remarkable Judith Leiber Couture mahjong set is bejeweled with more than 10,000 crystals, set by hand by an artisan over the course of 80 hours. The intricately designed set includes a butterfly motif, in reference to the Neiman Marcus logo. While the set is playable — with 156 hand-cut tiles — it also functions as an accessory. The gift comes with an attachable shoulder chain that transforms the set into something of a highly specialized purse.

Miron Crosby Celestial Boots & Astrological Reading — $28,000

Image for article titled The most extravagant — and absurd — gifts from this year&#39;s legendary Neiman Marcus holiday catalog
Photo: Neiman Marcus

These stunning cowgirl boots would make any Nashville star jealous: Each pair includes pavé diamond stars set in 18-karat gold and naturally sourced turquoise. The hand-cut and stitched boots are emblazoned with 3,000 stones. In addition to the celestial-patterned boots, the giftee will also receive a personalized virtual reading from celebrity astrologer Rosie Cutter.

Manolo Blahnik VIP London Shopping Experience — $55,000

Image for article titled The most extravagant — and absurd — gifts from this year&#39;s legendary Neiman Marcus holiday catalog
Photo: Neiman Marcus

This London trip for two will give the gift’s recipients insight into the life and mind of legendary designer Manolo Blahnik. In addition to two pairs of the highly coveted designer’s shoes, guests will also stay at Blahnik’s favorite digs, the Connaught Hotel, for three nights, dine at his favorite restaurant Wiltons in St. James’s, and meet with his niece and successor, Kristina Blahnik.

Ginori 1735 Fine Porcelain Experience — $90,000

Image for article titled The most extravagant — and absurd — gifts from this year&#39;s legendary Neiman Marcus holiday catalog
Photo: Neiman Marcus

The recipients of this trip for four will spend three nights in Florence, Italy, at a five star hotel. During the experience, guests will work with the legendary Ginori 1735 design team to develop a custom table setting for 12. The trip also includes a catered dinner at the storied Palazzo Ginori.

Marylin Fitoussi VIP Style Experience — $175,000

Image for article titled The most extravagant — and absurd — gifts from this year&#39;s legendary Neiman Marcus holiday catalog
Photo: Neiman Marcus

Calling all “Emily in Paris” fans: This Parisian trip-for-two will include a personal styling consultation with the Netflix (NFLX) dramedy’s costume designer Marylin Fitoussi, a makeover from the show’s hair and makeup team, dinner with cast member Jean-Christophe Bouvet, and a behind-the-scenes tour of the set and costumes.

Advertisement

After touring Fitoussi’s favorite shops and eating at her preferred restaurants, guests can cap off their trip with a night at the Crazy Horse Paris cabaret, including a tour led by one of the dancers. The pair that receives this trip will leave the City of Lights with new ensembles, courtesy of a $25,000 shopping voucher.

Messika Jewelry & Safari Experience — $777,777

Image for article titled The most extravagant — and absurd — gifts from this year&#39;s legendary Neiman Marcus holiday catalog
Photo: Neiman Marcus

The person receiving this gift package will go on a five-day adventure in the Kalahari savannah in Namibia. The guest will stay at Our Habitas Namibia and go on a two-day safari tour with photographer and filmmaker Ami Vitale.

Advertisement

After exploring the savannah, guests will have the opportunity to tour the Messika diamond-polishing factory with a member of the Messika family. Guests will leave the trip with an 18.05-carat yellow diamond necklace from Messika, two professional cameras, two lenses, a rolling case, and framed safari photos taken by Vitale.

18th Century Royal Family Calèche — $1,900,000

Image for article titled The most extravagant — and absurd — gifts from this year&#39;s legendary Neiman Marcus holiday catalog
Photo: Neiman Marcus

If you’re searching for a gift that will delight the history lovers in your life, skip the books this year and buy them a relic from a different time. This seven-foot-long calèche once belonged to King Charles III, who reigned over Spain from 1759 to 1788.

The intricately-designed calèche was a children’s toy that was quite literally fit for a prince. Relatively few comparable artifacts exist today and the remainder are cloistered within the walls of Versailles, making this a once-in-a-lifetime gift opportunity.

