The most extravagant — and absurd — gifts from this year's legendary Neiman Marcus holiday catalog

Thanksgiving is still a few weeks away, but with distressingly short days and swiftly dropping temperatures, it might be time to indulge in one of the most uplifting aspects of year’s end: holiday shopping.



Advertisement

Winter holiday catalogs are always filled with delightful discoveries — who knew there were so many different ways to make coffee at home? — but after a while it can seem like every gift guide is filled with the same stock ideas. While gloves, candles, and chocolate are all wonderful presents, sometimes you just want to hear about something a bit more special.



Enter the Neiman Marcus Holiday Book, a classic guide to the most luxurious festive shopping imaginable. For more than six decades, the department store has advertised over-the-top holiday packages. In years past, gifts have included a Roaring Twenties-themed party at the Apollo Theater (2021), a Barbie-branded Maserati (2022), and a trip to the Paris Olympics with access to Team USA’s house (2023.)



This year’s seasonal campaign is entitled “A Neiman’s Fantasy” and is intended to be “an invitation to embrace the magic of Neiman Marcus,” Nabil Aliffi, the company’s chief brand officer, said in a statement.



“The storytelling was inspired by the theatrical traditions and folklore during the period that the brand was founded,” Aliffi continued.



Click through to see some of the most amazing gifts featured in this year’s Neiman Marcus holiday catalog.