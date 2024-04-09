The best photos of the total solar eclipse

The highly anticipated Great North American Solar Eclipse finally happened, spreading brief darkness across the continent and revealing the outermost layer of the Sun’s atmosphere.

The total solar eclipse’s path over land began in Mexico starting around 2:07 p.m. ET, crossing into Texas at 2:27 p.m. ET and Maine around 3:35 p.m. ET. The path of totality crossed major cities in the U.S. and Canada, and an even larger area experienced partial dimming of the daylight. Countless cameras pointed at the celestial spectacle. Here are some of the best shots so far.

