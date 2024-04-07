How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The total solar eclipse is here: Everything you need to know for the big day

About
Lifestyle

The total solar eclipse is here: Everything you need to know for the big day

The weather forecast, fake eclipse glasses, citizen science, and more

By
George Dvorsky / Gizmodo
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The total solar eclipse is here: Everything you need to know for the big day
Graphic: Images: Gizmodo/Vicky Leta, NASA/Aubrey Gemignani, NASA/Pablo Cecchi, NASA/Google/Gizmodo

The much-anticipated total solar eclipse will be watched by millions across North America on Monday, April 8. We’ve compiled our coverage to help you prepare for this rare celestial event, offering expert insights on the latest weather forecasts, safety tips for eclipse watching, and a glimpse into the science behind this awe-inspiring phenomenon.

Advertisement

A version of this article originally appeared on Gizmodo.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

Your Essential Guide to Having the Best Possible Solar Eclipse Experience

Your Essential Guide to Having the Best Possible Solar Eclipse Experience

People in Madras, Oregon, enjoying the total solar eclipse on August 21, 2-17.
People in Madras, Oregon, enjoying the total solar eclipse on August 21, 2-17.
Photo: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

The big day—April 8—is almost upon us. Here’s how to get the most from this once-in-a-lifetime event. Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

Fake or Safe? How to Ensure Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Are Real

Fake or Safe? How to Ensure Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Are Real

NASA employees and visitors enjoying the total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017.
NASA employees and visitors enjoying the total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017.
Photo: NASA/Connie Moore

During the total solar eclipse on April 8, millions of people across North America will stare directly into the Sun—hopefully through eclipse glasses or hand-held viewers. Sadly, fakes are entering into the market, but there are steps you can take to make sure you’ve got the real deal. Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

Here’s Exactly What Will Happen to Your Eyes If You Stare at the Eclipse Without Protection

Here’s Exactly What Will Happen to Your Eyes If You Stare at the Eclipse Without Protection

The right way to do it: Visitors at Kennedy Space Center watch the eclipse through eclipse glasses on August 21, 2017.
The right way to do it: Visitors at Kennedy Space Center watch the eclipse through eclipse glasses on August 21, 2017.
Photo: NASA

The upcoming total solar eclipse promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but viewing the celestial spectacle without proper eye protection can cause irreversible damage. Here’s what experts say about the risks and how to watch safely. Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Cloudy for the Eclipse? Here’s What You Can Still See

Cloudy for the Eclipse? Here’s What You Can Still See

A view of stratocumulus clouds from space.
A view of stratocumulus clouds from space.
Image: NASA

The Great North American Eclipse is happening Monday, but given the latest weather forecasts, many people across the continent will look up and see nothing but clouds. Should that be the case, here’s what you can expect. Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

How to Experience the Total Solar Eclipse From Anywhere

How to Experience the Total Solar Eclipse From Anywhere

A view of the 2017 total solar eclipse from Madras, Oregon.
A view of the 2017 total solar eclipse from Madras, Oregon.
Image: NASA/Gopalswamy

If you aren’t in the path of totality or if clouds obscure your view, there are still ways for you to marvel at the temporary darkness covering the Sun’s disc. Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

All the Citizen Science Projects You Can Participate in During the Eclipse

All the Citizen Science Projects You Can Participate in During the Eclipse

During the eclipse on July 2, 2019, which was seen in South America, Argentine students collected cloud observations and temperature data, which they uploaded using the GLOBE Eclipse tool.
During the eclipse on July 2, 2019, which was seen in South America, Argentine students collected cloud observations and temperature data, which they uploaded using the GLOBE Eclipse tool.
Photo: NASA/Pablo Cecchi

Several eclipse-focused projects are set to make big scientific contributions this coming Monday, April 8. Here’s how you can take part and contribute. Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

‘Devil Comet’ Set to Align With Total Solar Eclipse for Unique April Display

‘Devil Comet’ Set to Align With Total Solar Eclipse for Unique April Display

Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks as viewed from Finland.
Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks as viewed from Finland.
Image: Petri Kuossari

The “Devil Comet,” known formally as Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, is set for a rare conjunction alongside the Great North American Total Solar Eclipse on April 8. For skywatchers, this raises the tantalizing prospect of capturing a highly unusual alignment. Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

10 Horror Movies to Get You in an Eclipse-Watching Mood

10 Horror Movies to Get You in an Eclipse-Watching Mood

A woman wearing sunglasses looks at the sky in a scene from Dark Glasses
Dark Glasses
Image: Shudder

In a horror movie, an eclipse—a surreal occurrence that can shroud a sunny day in total darkness, or blot the moon from the night sky—is an excellent way to telegraph that something ominous will soon happen, as well as emphasize the idea that cosmic forces are controlling the fate of its characters. Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Crappy Weather Threatens to Ruin the Eclipse Across Much of North America

Crappy Weather Threatens to Ruin the Eclipse Across Much of North America

Clouds are in the forecast for many regions on April 8.
Clouds are in the forecast for many regions on April 8.
Photo: Derek Morrison (Fair Use)

Much of North America isn’t looking great for the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8, with normally clear regions facing bad weather, and areas that typically see poorer conditions now unexpectedly offering some of the best views. Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

The Upcoming Total Solar Eclipse Is Totally Stressing Me Out

The Upcoming Total Solar Eclipse Is Totally Stressing Me Out

Image for article titled The total solar eclipse is here: Everything you need to know for the big day
Image: NASA/Twemoji Project/Gizmodo

I’m suffering from an acute case of solar eclipse anxiety; maybe you can relate. The promise of this historic celestial spectacle, an event I’ve been looking forward to for years, has begun to fill me with dread. Let me explain. Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

Streamers and Loops: What the Sun’s Hyperactive Phase Means for the Upcoming Solar Eclipse

Streamers and Loops: What the Sun’s Hyperactive Phase Means for the Upcoming Solar Eclipse

Coronal loops on the Sun captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory.
Coronal loops on the Sun captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory.
Image: NASA/SDO

Things have been heating up for the Sun, as the star approaches peak activity during its 11-year cycle, with giant eruptions bursting regularly from its surface. Luckily for us, this coincides with the Moon passing between the Earth and its host star, offering a captivating view of the solar corona during the upcoming solar eclipse. We might also witness some extraordinary activity on the Sun during those rare moments of totality. Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

TikTokers Are Convinced the Solar Eclipse Will Break Our World ‘Simulation’

TikTokers Are Convinced the Solar Eclipse Will Break Our World ‘Simulation’

Image for article titled The total solar eclipse is here: Everything you need to know for the big day
Screenshot: TikTok

A total solar eclipse will happen on Monday, April 8, putting on quite a show for roughly 44 million people who live within the totality—the places on the Earth that will be completely shielded by the Moon as it comes between us and the sun. But there are more than a few people on platforms like YouTube and TikTok who believe April 8 might literally be the end of the world. Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

NASA Rockets Set to Probe the Moon’s Shadow During Upcoming Eclipse

NASA Rockets Set to Probe the Moon’s Shadow During Upcoming Eclipse

A view of the 2017 total solar eclipse (rocket emoji not included)
A view of the 2017 total solar eclipse (rocket emoji not included)
Image: NASA/Google/Gizmodo

As the Moon wedges itself between Earth and Sun, temporarily dimming the day’s light over parts of our planet, three rockets will take to the skies to observe how those brief moments of darkness affect Earth’s upper atmosphere. Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Conspiracy Theorists Say Everyone Should Stare at the Eclipse Without Eye Protection

Conspiracy Theorists Say Everyone Should Stare at the Eclipse Without Eye Protection

Image for article titled The total solar eclipse is here: Everything you need to know for the big day
Screenshot: TikTok

The total solar eclipse will be visible to millions of people in North America on April 8, and experts warn that it’s vital everyone wears proper eye protection. But there are some conspiracy theorists on TikTok and X who are insisting the experts are lying and that it’s completely safe to just stare at the eclipse. Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

A Delta Flight Will Give Passengers a Wild View of the Solar Eclipse

A Delta Flight Will Give Passengers a Wild View of the Solar Eclipse

A view of the August 2017 solar eclipse taken from Madras, Oregon.
A view of the August 2017 solar eclipse taken from Madras, Oregon.
Photo: NASA/Gopalswamy

Delta Airlines is offering a special flightpath that will put its passengers right in the heart of the upcoming total solar eclipse in April, scheduled to coincide with the peak of the rare event. Read More

Advertisement

17 / 17