The total solar eclipse is here: Everything you need to know for the big day

The much-anticipated total solar eclipse will be watched by millions across North America on Monday, April 8. We’ve compiled our coverage to help you prepare for this rare celestial event, offering expert insights on the latest weather forecasts, safety tips for eclipse watching, and a glimpse into the science behind this awe-inspiring phenomenon.
The big day—April 8—is almost upon us. Here’s how to get the most from this once-in-a-lifetime event. Read More
During the total solar eclipse on April 8, millions of people across North America will stare directly into the Sun—hopefully through eclipse glasses or hand-held viewers. Sadly, fakes are entering into the market, but there are steps you can take to make sure you’ve got the real deal. Read More
The upcoming total solar eclipse promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but viewing the celestial spectacle without proper eye protection can cause irreversible damage. Here’s what experts say about the risks and how to watch safely. Read More
The Great North American Eclipse is happening Monday, but given the latest weather forecasts, many people across the continent will look up and see nothing but clouds. Should that be the case, here’s what you can expect. Read More
If you aren’t in the path of totality or if clouds obscure your view, there are still ways for you to marvel at the temporary darkness covering the Sun’s disc. Read More
Several eclipse-focused projects are set to make big scientific contributions this coming Monday, April 8. Here’s how you can take part and contribute. Read More
The “Devil Comet,” known formally as Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, is set for a rare conjunction alongside the Great North American Total Solar Eclipse on April 8. For skywatchers, this raises the tantalizing prospect of capturing a highly unusual alignment. Read More
In a horror movie, an eclipse—a surreal occurrence that can shroud a sunny day in total darkness, or blot the moon from the night sky—is an excellent way to telegraph that something ominous will soon happen, as well as emphasize the idea that cosmic forces are controlling the fate of its characters. Read More
Much of North America isn’t looking great for the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8, with normally clear regions facing bad weather, and areas that typically see poorer conditions now unexpectedly offering some of the best views. Read More
I’m suffering from an acute case of solar eclipse anxiety; maybe you can relate. The promise of this historic celestial spectacle, an event I’ve been looking forward to for years, has begun to fill me with dread. Let me explain. Read More
Things have been heating up for the Sun, as the star approaches peak activity during its 11-year cycle, with giant eruptions bursting regularly from its surface. Luckily for us, this coincides with the Moon passing between the Earth and its host star, offering a captivating view of the solar corona during the upcoming solar eclipse. We might also witness some extraordinary activity on the Sun during those rare moments of totality. Read More
A total solar eclipse will happen on Monday, April 8, putting on quite a show for roughly 44 million people who live within the totality—the places on the Earth that will be completely shielded by the Moon as it comes between us and the sun. But there are more than a few people on platforms like YouTube and TikTok who believe April 8 might literally be the end of the world. Read More
As the Moon wedges itself between Earth and Sun, temporarily dimming the day’s light over parts of our planet, three rockets will take to the skies to observe how those brief moments of darkness affect Earth’s upper atmosphere. Read More
The total solar eclipse will be visible to millions of people in North America on April 8, and experts warn that it’s vital everyone wears proper eye protection. But there are some conspiracy theorists on TikTok and X who are insisting the experts are lying and that it’s completely safe to just stare at the eclipse. Read More
Delta Airlines is offering a special flightpath that will put its passengers right in the heart of the upcoming total solar eclipse in April, scheduled to coincide with the peak of the rare event. Read More