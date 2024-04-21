Check out the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser from every angle

Thank heavens for the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser. There was a period of time where even the most robust, off-road-capable SUVs looked like round, bulbous hunks of metal, worlds away from their boxy, retro predecessors. Thankfully, Toyota realized its mistake, providing us with an all-new Land Cruiser after a three-year hiatus in the United States. Let’s get a closer look at this gorgeous machine.