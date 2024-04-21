Check out the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser from every angle

Thank heavens for the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser. There was a period of time where even the most robust, off-road-capable SUVs looked like round, bulbous hunks of metal, worlds away from their boxy, retro predecessors. Thankfully, Toyota realized its mistake, providing us with an all-new Land Cruiser after a three-year hiatus in the United States. Let’s get a closer look at this gorgeous machine.
Small And Boxy
You have three trim options for the Land Cruiser:
- 1958: The off-road base trim for hardcore enthusiasts who don’t need too many fancy fittings to keep them happy
- Land Cruiser: A bump up in niceness, but one that comes with distinct styling cues (see: rectangular headlamps vs. rounded)
- First Edition: The crème de la crème, with all the best the Land Cruiser has to offer on the tech and off-road capability fronts, plus special First Edition badging and styling bits
Flat But Capable
Big windows offer great visibility from every seat of the Land Cruiser.
Retro Rounded Headlamps
Here are the aforementioned vintage-style round headlamps that are available on the 1958 and First Edition trims, as well as on the Land Cruiser trim with the Premium Package.
The Modern Rectangles
And here’s the Land Cruiser trim without the Premium Package — still handsome, but a little more modern.
In The Cockpit
The 1958 trim keeps things basic with fabric seats; move up the trims and you’ll go from synthetic leather to seats trimmed with real leather. Heated and ventilated front seats are standard no matter the trim, though.
Carved Off-Road Design
According to Toyota, the Land Cruiser’s designers had four words that guided their development process: authentic, reliable, timeless, and professional. I think they hit the mark pretty damn well — especially considering the design has a lovely timeless quality.
Retro Boxy
Aside from the three trims, there are a few different additions you can select for your Land Cruiser.
- Two-tone paint is an additional $350 on Land Cruiser and First Edition trims
- A moonroof costs $850 on the Land Cruiser trim
- Roof cross bars are $560 on the Land Cruiser trim
- A roof rack costs $1400 on the Land Cruiser trim
Plenty Of Cargo Space
The 2024 Land Cruiser features seating for five, a 6,000-lb towing capacity, and plenty of space for your goodies in the back thanks to its 37.5 cubic feet of storage space.
Select Your Mode
You have full-time four-wheel drive on the Land Cruiser, plus the addition of Crawl Control (essentially cruise control for off-roading) and several different terrain selectors.
Multi-Terrain Monitor In Action
The multi-terrain monitor utilizes exterior cameras to provide a clear picture of your surroundings and information about your vehicle pitch and angle. It’s great for giving you a better sense of your surroundings, but it’s only available on the Land Cruiser trim and higher.
For The Cozy Rear Passengers
Automatic climate control is standard on all trims, as are locking center and rear differentials, a 2400W AC inverter, blind spot monitors, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Iconic Badging
Toyota has kept the fonts simple and clean for the Land Cruiser.
Worn Down
The result of a long day of off-roading.
Simple Shapes
Your only engine option for this machine is the i-Force Max hybrid powertrain, which is composed of a turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-4 engine that makes 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. The EPA estimates you’ll get 23 MPG combined with this configuration.
Land Cruiser Land Cruiser
The Land Cruiser is built on Toyota’s TNGA-F truck platform that also underpins the Tundra, Sequoia, and Tacoma. It has shrunk to be a two-row SUV this time around, compared to its previous three-row iteration.
Different Trim, Same Stunner
Every model has a 31-degree approach, a 25-degree breakover and 22-degree departure angle. You’ve got basics like locking rear and center differentials as standard for all grades, which helps split the power 50/50 between the front and rear wheels for better traction on even the toughest terrains.
Heritage To Be Proud Of
The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser starts at $57,345 for the 1958 trim. The Land Cruiser level costs $63,345, but it’ll bump up to $68,245 if you add the optional $4,600 Premium Package. The Land Cruiser First Edition is a costly $76,345, but it’s a worthwhile investment for anyone who loves some heavy-duty but luxurious off-roading.