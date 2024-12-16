What's ahead for autos in 2025, according to a Ford executive

The “tipping point” for the electric vehicle transition won’t come from pro-environment regulators or from anti-EV politicians. Instead it will come from consumers learning about — and loving — better, cheaper EVs, according to Ford Motor Co.’s (F) vice president overseeing electric vehicle programs.

“It’s not about an arbitrary market share being reached,” Ford’s Darren Palmer said, “but when electric vehicles are simply better for more customers — better to drive, cheaper to own, and easier to integrate into daily life.”

Much has been said about slowing EV sales growth. The U.S. is set to see EV sales grow by about 20% this year, or about 500,000 additional units, well below the blockbuster 40% growth of 2023, according to the International Energy Agency.

While many companies have pulled back their EV sales goals, as well as some investments, Palmer is confident that it’s only a matter of time before high-tech vehicles are preferred by most.

“I believe the next great shift for vehicles will be toward software-defined and electric vehicles,” he said in an email interview with Quartz. “Sales of electric vehicles are growing but many remain skeptical about making the jump due to charging and range, which is understandable.”

Besides issues with range — what the industry has labeled “charging anxiety” — Palmer pointed to high prices, another stubborn issue, although one that is slowly becoming less of a problem. Electric SUV prices have fallen by more than 20% in recent years, while some EV alternatives are less than 10% pricier than their traditional gas-powered cousins.

The real problem — and one that Palmer said Ford is focusing on — is educating consumers and fighting misinformation.

“Our job is to really help and educate customers to help them see that an electric vehicle is a great choice for many,” he said, adding that 2025 will be a “key year” as Ford aims to make its EV division profitable.

Palmer isn’t shy about touting the automaker’s work to attract consumers. That includes Ford’s “Power Promise,” which guarantees that customers leasing or buying a Ford EV get a complimentary charger that they can take home and get installed by an expert for free. It also includes a variety of models, several of which are equipped to drive more than 300 miles without recharging.

And Palmer — a founding member of Ford’s Team Edison, which produced the top-selling Mustang Mach-e SUV — is enthusiastic about the unique capabilities only EVs and connected vehicles can offer.

“As an engineer, one of the things I love about electric vehicles is features that have never before been possible —like providing the ability to off-board power from your truck whether that’s on a remote building site or helping out in the event of a weather event,” he said. “Or the ability to power your home when the power goes out with an inverter set-up in your home.”

Palmer said he wakes up each day to his personal vehicle — a Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup — having a full charge, adding that he hasn’t had to visit a gas station in years.

“When we talk to our customers who have made the transition and those who haven’t, we note that those inexperienced with electric vehicles often don’t realize the convenience that they offer to your life,” Palmer said. “Electric vehicles really do offer a seamless experience for customers, removing daily hassles.”