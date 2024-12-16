Quartz What's Ahead 2025

2024 was a transformative year — and 2025 promises to reorder the global business landscape at an even more dizzying, breakneck pace.

The AI arms race is upending companies, industries, and the way people live and work. That has made the formerly little-known chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) a $3 trillion household name on par with Apple (AAPL), as ChatGPT and other generative AI tools transform customer service, content, and more.

Advertisement

Political upheaval is poised to dramatically change how governments and businesses around the world interact — with the global free trade regime of the last century under fire, and the world’s wealthiest person now enjoying a position of unprecedented influence with the next president of the United States.

And the way people get their information about all of it is fracturing more and faster than ever, with social media networks and niche podcasts rivaling traditional media in audience and influence.

Quartz is here to help you make sense of it all — and get a jump on what comes next.

So with 2024 almost history and 2025 just around the corner, we brought together current and former executives, along with other business experts, to look ahead at what the next year will bring for key sectors.