2025 stock market predictions from the big banks

The year 2024 marked a historic milestone as the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 all reached new record highs, fueled by the surge in artificial intelligence and significant shifts in the economic and political landscape.

Now, the banking giants have shared their outlook for 2025, providing insights into their expectations for the stock market. They are particularly focusing on the rise of the S&P 500, the performance of tech stocks, central bank policies, and other factors that could influence economic growth. Let’s take a closer look at the banks’ projections for 2025.