Check out the new 2025 Toyota 4Runner from every single angle

At long last, there's an actually new sixth-generation 4Runner

By
Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik
2025 Toyota 4Runner
Photo: Toyota

Toyota has been teasing us with little snippets of the sixth-generation 4Runner for weeks now, and this week it finally got unveiled. From the outside, the transformation from the fifth to sixth-generation 4Runner doesn’t look too drastic. It’s certainly a big update with some great details, but the truck is still instantly recognizable as a 4Runner.

Despite this, the new 4Runner is genuinely brand new, running on Toyota’s TNGA-F platform. Along with the new exterior, there’s a vastly updated interior, a new lineup of turbocharged engines (including a hybrid), and even new off-road and luxury trim levels. Basically, everything has changed.

If you want a full rundown of what’s new and cool for the 2025 Toyota 4Runner, you can read our reveal story. However, if you wanna look at some very cool pictures of the new truck, keep on clicking!

Look Back At It

2025 Toyota 4Runner
Photo: Toyota

The styling of the 2025 4Runner is certainly an evolution over the previous generation car, not a revolution. As is tradition with Toyota, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. Luckily, the rest of the car is a whole lot different than the ancient SUV it replaces.

Baby Blue

2025 Toyota 4Runner
Photo: Toyota

The Limited trim package on the new 4Runner carries over much of the upscale aesthetics of the previous car. It’s still certainly a capable off-roader, but that’s not the point of it. Save that stuff for the TRDs and above. This is about style, baby.

Night And Day

2025 Toyota 4Runner
Photo: Toyota

Jesus, I haven’t seen an interior glow-up like this in a really long time. You’d hardly believe that the fifth-gen and sixth-gen cars share a lineage from the inside. 4Runner purists will probably be pissed about the big screen, but they can shut it.

Digitize Me

2025 Toyota 4Runner
Photo: Toyota

No modern car interior would be complete without a digital cluster, and Toyota is known for making some pretty good ones.

A Modern Engine For A Modern Vehicle

2025 Toyota 4Runner
Photo: Toyota

Here’s another big change: the motors. The old-school 4.0-liter V6 and 5-speed automatic transmission of the old truck are gone. In its place (as standard anyway) is a 2.4-liter i-Force turbocharged inline-4 making 278 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. That comes standard on the SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, and Limited trims.

Advertisement

If you need more oomph, step up to the i-Force Max motor. That gets you 326 hp and 465 lb-ft by pairing that 2.4-liter motor with a 48-hp electric motor and 1.87-kWh battery pack. It’s optional on the TRD Off-Road and Limited Trims, and comes standard on the TRD Pro, Trailhunter, and Platinum trims.

Sittin’ Pretty

2025 Toyota 4Runner
Photo: Toyota

Ya know, I was really confused about where the 4Runner would sit in Toyota’s lineup when compared to the new Land Cruiser, but it’s starting to make a lot more sense. It doesn’t make complete sense, but it’s on its way.

Room For Your Cargo

2025 Toyota 4Runner
Photo: Toyota

That’s one big ol’ cargo area. Look at all of the little nooks and crannies for your various pieces of off-roading/camping gear. This thing is gonna get so full of junk so quickly.

Simple, But Functional

2025 Toyota 4Runner
Photo: Toyota

The rear-seat air vents and power points aren’t exactly the prettiest design elements of the 4Runner, but they’re functional, and that’s what matters here.

Wrap-Around Windows

2025 Toyota 4Runner
Photo: Toyota

The rear windows are the real heroes of the new 4Runner’s design. First of all, you’ve got the standard electronically lowering liftgate window, which is so cool. On top of that, the rear quarter windows seem to wrap onto the roof. That’s so slick.

TRD PROOOOOO

2025 Toyota 4Runner
Photo: Toyota

Look at this big beefy guy. You’d think this TRD Pro would be the top dog in the lineup, off-roading-wise anyway. But, it isn’t. More on that later.

More Purposeful

2025 Toyota 4Runner
Photo: Toyota

Inside the TRD Pro you get all sorts of little touches that let you know this isn’t a regular 4Runner. More cars should have a little center-line strip on the steering wheel, don’t you think?

Take Your Tunes With You

2025 Toyota 4Runner
Photo: Toyota

Speaking of things more cars should have, add removable speakers to that list. What a neat idea!

It Means Business

2025 Toyota 4Runner
You'll never mistake the TRD Pro for anything else in the 4Runner's lineup.
Photo: Toyota

That’s a nice stance.

AUX 1 AUX 2 AUX 3 AUX 4

2025 Toyota 4Runner
Photo: Toyota

Think of all the blinding lights you’ll be able to control from this panel.

Redder Is Better

2025 Toyota 4Runner
Photo: Toyota

I won’t lie, the red starter button with a TRD logo goes hard.

Hunt Those Trails

2025 Toyota 4Runner
Photo: Toyota

Here’s the new top-dog of the 4Runner off-road lineup: the Trailhunter. It gets all sorts of goodies like bigger wheels and tires, a lifted suspension and beefier skid plates. Those trails won’t know what hit it.

A New Trim For A New SUV

2025 Toyota 4Runner
Photo: Toyota

That is one serious-looking rig. I’m sure people will mod it to be even more extreme, but I’m not sure where you would even begin.

Hunting From The Inside

2025 Toyota 4Runner
Photo: Toyota

Toyota switched up some of the interior colors and materials to make the Trailhunter feel even more special. I like it.

Big Suspension

2025 Toyota 4Runner
Photo: Toyota

Look at that BEEF. You’re going to be able to run over so much shit and not even notice.

Go Anywhere, For Real

2025 Toyota 4Runner
Photo: Toyota

Conquer the great outdoors in your 4Runner Trailhunter.

Endless Combinations

2025 Toyota 4Runner
Photo: Toyota

Look how many knobs and switches you can switch and, um, knob up in the 4Runner. I want to start pressing things.

Well, You’re Gonna Need That

2025 Toyota 4Runner
Photo: Toyota

You’re gonna need the Trailhunter’s snorkel, trust me.

Looks Tuff

2025 Toyota 4Runner
Photo: Toyota

I don’t know what this white plastic trim is, but it looks really cool if ya ask me.

Goldie

2025 Toyota 4Runner
Photo: Toyota

These wheels are absolutely stupendous. I really like how the 4Runner looks overall, but the Trailhunter’s gold wheels are probably my favorite design element on the whole thing.

4Running Down A Dream

2025 Toyota 4Runner
Photo: Toyota

So, folks, that’s the all-new sixth-generation 4Runner. It’s a really compelling truck, and for a full look into everything this car can offer, head over to our first look here.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

