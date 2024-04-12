Check out the new 2025 Toyota 4Runner from every single angle

Toyota has been teasing us with little snippets of the sixth-generation 4Runner for weeks now, and this week it finally got unveiled. From the outside, the transformation from the fifth to sixth-generation 4Runner doesn’t look too drastic. It’s certainly a big update with some great details, but the truck is still instantly recognizable as a 4Runner.

Despite this, the new 4Runner is genuinely brand new, running on Toyota’s TNGA-F platform. Along with the new exterior, there’s a vastly updated interior, a new lineup of turbocharged engines (including a hybrid), and even new off-road and luxury trim levels. Basically, everything has changed.

If you want a full rundown of what’s new and cool for the 2025 Toyota 4Runner, you can read our reveal story. However, if you wanna look at some very cool pictures of the new truck, keep on clicking!