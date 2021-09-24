Watch: NYU B-school instructor Alison Taylor on embracing a better model of employee activism

Employee activism is no longer limited to the traditional trade union. From 2015 to today, the corporate sphere has seen a vast increase in employee organization, from Microsoft’s workers asking to end the company’s contract with ICE to Google’s recent formation of a minority union. Employees are embracing old-school organizing in unconventional workplaces and new labor actions in legacy businesses.

Where some might see roadblocks to success, Alison Taylor, executive director of Ethical Systems, a part of NYU’s Stern School of Business, sees huge potential in this change. As Gen Z activates on the Millennial ideals of corporate democracy and employee ownership, people managers have an opportunity to rebuild organizations in a truly inclusive light and thus stronger for all involved. In this episode, watch Taylor and Quartz CEO Zach Seward discuss the ways in which employee activism is imagining a radically different workplace, and why company leaders should be both backing and embracing this new age.

We see employees wanting to have a voice in the values and priorities of organizations … climate change, immigration rights, queer rights … It’s less an aspect of the corporate responsibility program; it goes to the heart of business.

The next generation of employees is no longer satisfied with the empty promises of wokewashing or the belief that social accountability is not a business’ responsibility. Join Taylor and Seward as they analyze how leaders can not only understand this dramatic amplification of the employee chorus, but work alongside it to empower everyone involved and create a more adaptable and inclusive workplace.

