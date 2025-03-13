5 apps to beat your phone addiction and unplug

With buzzing notifications and social media apps bombarding you with the opportunity to “doomscroll” for hours on an endless feed, your phone is designed to be addictive. Although the distractions can be fun, the negative effects can build up over time. You might be spending less time hanging out with your loved ones or doing hobbies you used to love, or the endless stream of information available at your fingertips might start completely altering your attention span and affecting your mood.
If you’re feeling the downsides and are in need of a break, the solution might not be as easy as just going on your phone less, especially when the phone was designed to steal your attention so efficiently. Here are five apps you can download that change the way your phone operates to help you take your much-needed break from technology.