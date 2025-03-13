5 apps to beat your phone addiction and unplug

Do you often find that you go on your phone for one thing and end up on Instagram (META) out of habit? Or that your finger taps on the TikTok app almost mindlessly? The One Sec app aims to counter that habitual urge.

Advertisement

Instead of instituting time-out limits on apps that you almost always skip without even a second thought, the One Sec app forces you to take a moment and take a deep breath before you decide if you want to go forth with viewing the app. It also quite subtly shames you by showing you how many times you’ve attempted to open the blocked app in the past 24 hours. Plus, you can put blocks on websites too, so that you don’t inevitably go to view Instagram in Safari (AAPL).

The app is free to use, but if you want to upgrade to the “pro” subscription, which includes the ability to put blocks on an unlimited amount of apps among other things, it starts at $19.99 per year.