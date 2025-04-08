The 5 best states in America for fishing right now

Now that spring has finally sprung, people across the country are returning to their favorite outdoor activities. For some, this might mean taking leisurely walks, while for others the warm weather brings the opportunity to participate in more physically intense pursuits.

Advertisement

If you prefer to split the difference between the two, however, fishing is the perfect activity. Days of reeling, casting, and traversing waterside terrain engages core muscles, improves balance and coordination, and has proven benefits for mental health — all while being a low impact activity, suitable for people at all fitness levels.

“Beyond offering a unique way to be physically active, fishing provides an opportunity to get outdoors and get in touch with your body,” professional fisherman Kenneth Reaves wrote in a blog entry for the National Alliance on Mental Illness. “Breathing in fresh air and observing freshwater allows me to center myself and recharge. In fact, when I’m feeling lethargic, a trip to the lake gives me the burst of energy I need.”

Aside from the individual benefits of fishing, the sport also has a broad economic impact. Each year, more than 50 million people go fishing in the United States, generating $51.2 billion in annual retail sales, according to the American Sportsfishing Association.

In 2023, an estimated 57.7 million Americans went fishing – which is the highest level of sport participation on record. There were also documented increases in the number of women, children, and people of color engaging in sports fishing, according to the ASA’s annual report.

“More than a hobby, fishing represents a way of life, a connection to wildlife, and a sustainable way to support your family and community,” the report reads. “Whether on lakes, rivers, streams or seas; from shorelines, boats or embankments; millions of Americans were united in 2023 by the love of fishing.”

If you’re eager to get involved in fishing this spring, the travel site FishingBooker recently released its annual report of the best states for fishing in America. The company ranked each state based on its performance across four categories: community, facilities, affordability, and geography.

Click through to see which states are the best for fishing in 2025.