The 5 most expensive Michelin star restaurants in Brooklyn

It’s no secret New York offers travelers a lot in the way of meals: from casual staples like pizza, bagels, and shawarma to top-of-the-line fine dining, there’s limitless options among the city’s more than 20,000 restaurants.

Like all aspects of New York City, however, Manhattan tends to take up a lot of the spotlight. This is not for a lack of options in the other boroughs; there are plenty of places to eat across the entire city, including the more than 70 Brooklyn restaurants featured in the Michelin (ML) Guide.

The French tire company traditionally determines which restaurants receive a coveted spot in the guide based on how worthwhile it is for travelers to go out of their way to eat a meal at a given restaurant.

Michelin grants one star to a restaurant if it is high quality enough to be worth a stop on a trip, two stars if it is worth traveling out of your way to visit the establishment, and three stars if the food is so exceptional that diners should plan a special vacation just to visit the restaurant in question.

If a trip to Brooklyn is in your future, the food trends publication Chef’s Pencil recently rounded up the five most expensive tasting menus at the borough’s Michelin starred restaurants. Click through to learn more about these illustrious eateries.