How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Food & Fine Dining

The 5 most expensive Michelin star restaurants in Brooklyn

There are more than 70 Brooklyn restaurants included in the Michelin Guide

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled The 5 most expensive Michelin star restaurants in Brooklyn
Photo: Shota Omakase

It’s no secret New York offers travelers a lot in the way of meals: from casual staples like pizza, bagels, and shawarma to top-of-the-line fine dining, there’s limitless options among the city’s more than 20,000 restaurants.

Like all aspects of New York City, however, Manhattan tends to take up a lot of the spotlight. This is not for a lack of options in the other boroughs; there are plenty of places to eat across the entire city, including the more than 70 Brooklyn restaurants featured in the Michelin (ML) Guide.

The French tire company traditionally determines which restaurants receive a coveted spot in the guide based on how worthwhile it is for travelers to go out of their way to eat a meal at a given restaurant.

Michelin grants one star to a restaurant if it is high quality enough to be worth a stop on a trip, two stars if it is worth traveling out of your way to visit the establishment, and three stars if the food is so exceptional that diners should plan a special vacation just to visit the restaurant in question.

If a trip to Brooklyn is in your future, the food trends publication Chef’s Pencil recently rounded up the five most expensive tasting menus at the borough’s Michelin starred restaurants. Click through to learn more about these illustrious eateries.

5. Shota Omakase

5. Shota Omakase

Image for article titled The 5 most expensive Michelin star restaurants in Brooklyn
Photo: Shota Omakase

How much is the most expensive meal?

The tasting menu is $225 per person.

What does the Michelin Guide say about this restaurant?

“Far from the subway stop on a quiet street in Williamsburg, find this welcoming omakase counter hidden away near Domino Park. Chef Cheng Lin sets the tone as a friendly, relaxed guide for the night’s proceedings. And whereas some chefs practically take vows of silence with regards to sourcing and technique, he is quick to share where in Japan the fish is from, why he uses Inochi-no Ichi rice, and what it took to find his special aged soys and vinegars.”

“His intentionality delivers in the form of excellent, seasonal product and a fine-tuned parade of nigiri, for which the rice is refreshed repeatedly. Prepared dishes like binchotan-seared sawara with citrus sauce, shiso, and nori or even a restorative cup of dashi with mushrooms also show distinction.”

4. Francie Brooklyn

4. Francie Brooklyn

Image for article titled The 5 most expensive Michelin star restaurants in Brooklyn
Photo: Francie

How much is the most expensive meal?

The prime côte de boeuf is $225.

What does the Michelin Guide say about this restaurant?

“Francie is headed by John Winterman and native New Yorker, Chef Chris Cipollone. Set within a striking, limestone-clad building in South Williamsburg, this haven features sleek ash wood and mosaic tile flooring, exposed red brick walls, and widely spaced tables.”

“The open kitchen is a true-to-life stage for this team, who can be seen prepping, cooking, and putting the finishing touches on a series of Mediterranean-style plates. Pasta is a must, as in the conchiglie with a luscious clam sauce.”

“Shelled clams, bits of bacon, and sesame breadcrumbs complete the delightful preparation. Lamb is a springtime treat when dressed with green garlic persillade and young onion soubise. Caramelized apple atop buttery cake with crème fraîche and green apple brunoise is a fine finale to the array of impressive cuisine offered here.”

3. Clover Hill

3. Clover Hill

Image for article titled The 5 most expensive Michelin star restaurants in Brooklyn
Photo: Clover Hill

How much is the most expensive meal?

The tasting menu is $245 per person.

What does the Michelin Guide say about this restaurant?

“Squirreled away on a quiet street in Brooklyn Heights, this intimate restaurant is a charming box of elegance and comfort. Under the leadership of Chef Sam Rogers, this tiny but mighty kitchen now enters a new chapter. He and his team are a focused bunch, working in perfect sync to deliver an abundance of courses that draw inspiration from Latin America.”

“Little tarts stacked with poblano peppers and guanciale give way to a single boiled potato coated in a Huancaína-inspired sauce flecked with caviar. Find spice and smoke deployed across a range of local fish and American wagyu, with one highlight being a grilled, dry-aged sirloin paired with a stunning cabbage puree. Service matches the setting, quiet and calm in all the right ways.”

2. Restaurant Yuu

2. Restaurant Yuu

Image for article titled The 5 most expensive Michelin star restaurants in Brooklyn
Photo: Restaurant Yuu

How much is the most expensive meal?

The tasting menu is $300 per person.

What does the Michelin Guide say about this restaurant?

“At the start of service, the lights dim and servers pull back curtains to reveal the full kitchen team dressed in stark whites and standing at attention. This is just the beginning of a carefully choreographed performance by Chef Yuu Shimano, whose classic French training and Japanese heritage translates to beauty and boldness on the plate.”

“The lengthy menu celebrates top-grade shellfish and proteins that waver between light and indulgent. Think smoked surf clam with celeriac or abalone risotto with nori powder. The signature duck and foie pastry is a treasure from another era, while a pre-dessert “mojito” is a sweet flash of modern-day brilliance. The warehouse-chic space is impressive in scale and carefully tended to by a quiet but attentive team.”

1. Aska

1. Aska

Image for article titled The 5 most expensive Michelin star restaurants in Brooklyn
Photo: WikiCommons

How much is the most expensive meal?

The tasting menu is $325 per person

What does the Michelin Guide say about this restaurant?

“Eating here is serious business, but happily the place isn’t blighted by a monastic atmosphere—a contented buzz fills the room, helped along by the chefs who deliver the dishes themselves.”

“Chef Fredrik Berselius and his ace team delight diners with their highly accomplished Nordic cuisine. Local products are woven into the seasonal tasting, and items like prawn shells and venison bones are transformed into luscious sauces that enhance each plating. Creme royale with claw of lobster, trout roe and essence of elderflower is a dish to dream about, while venison from New York is perfectly minimalist with morel mushroom, wild leek and a delicate jus.”

