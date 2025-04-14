How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 5 most environmentally-friendly states in America — and the 5 least environmentally-friendly

About
Fitness

The 5 most environmentally-friendly states in America — and the 5 least environmentally-friendly

States that top the list have clean air and water and get a large share of their energy from renewables

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 5 most environmentally-friendly states in America — and the 5 least environmentally-friendly
Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)

Going green isn’t just good for the planet — it’s smart for your wallet, too. In the U.S. alone, weather and climate disasters caused a staggering $182.7 billion in damage last year, and those costs are only projected to keep climbing. But not every state is working as hard to be environmentally friendly as others. In fact, some states are doing a pretty awful job at it.

Advertisement

WalletHub looked at the country’s most and least environmentally friendly states.

“It’s important for every American to do their part to support greener living and protect our environment,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “However, it’s much easier being green in some states than others.”

“If a state doesn’t have a great infrastructure for alternative-fuel vehicles, it becomes much harder for residents to adopt that technology,” Lupo added. “Living in a green state is also very beneficial for the health of you and your family, as you benefit from better air, soil, and water quality.”

To make its determinations, WalletHub looked at a series of factors, such as air, water, and soil quality; the number of green buildings per capita; the share of renewable and non-renewable energy consumption; and daily water consumption.

Continue reading to see which states were ranked the “greenest” and the “least green.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

5th-least environmentally friendly: Mississippi

5th-least environmentally friendly: Mississippi

Image for article titled The 5 most environmentally-friendly states in America — and the 5 least environmentally-friendly
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

4th-least environmentally friendly: Alabama

4th-least environmentally friendly: Alabama

Image for article titled The 5 most environmentally-friendly states in America — and the 5 least environmentally-friendly
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

3rd-least environmentally friendly: Kentucky

3rd-least environmentally friendly: Kentucky

Image for article titled The 5 most environmentally-friendly states in America — and the 5 least environmentally-friendly
Photo: Brett Carlsen / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

2nd-least environmentally friendly: Louisiana

2nd-least environmentally friendly: Louisiana

Image for article titled The 5 most environmentally-friendly states in America — and the 5 least environmentally-friendly
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Least environmentally friendly: West Virginia

Least environmentally friendly: West Virginia

Image for article titled The 5 most environmentally-friendly states in America — and the 5 least environmentally-friendly
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

5th-most environmentally friendly: Maine

5th-most environmentally friendly: Maine

Image for article titled The 5 most environmentally-friendly states in America — and the 5 least environmentally-friendly
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

4th-most environmentally friendly: Maryland

4th-most environmentally friendly: Maryland

Image for article titled The 5 most environmentally-friendly states in America — and the 5 least environmentally-friendly
Photo: Patrick Smith / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

3rd-most environmentally friendly: New York

3rd-most environmentally friendly: New York

Image for article titled The 5 most environmentally-friendly states in America — and the 5 least environmentally-friendly
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

2nd-most environmentally friendly: Hawaii

2nd-most environmentally friendly: Hawaii

Image for article titled The 5 most environmentally-friendly states in America — and the 5 least environmentally-friendly
Photo: Kat Wade / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Most environmentally friendly: Vermont

Most environmentally friendly: Vermont

Image for article titled The 5 most environmentally-friendly states in America — and the 5 least environmentally-friendly
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement

12 / 12