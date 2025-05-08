The 5 most patriotic states in America — and the 5 least patriotic

The 5 most patriotic states in America — and the 5 least patriotic WalletHub looked at more than a dozen metrics to pick the states with the most (and least) patriotic residents

National pride has been declining since 2002, with a record-low 58% of U.S. adults saying they're “extremely” (41%) or “very” (17%) proud to be an American in 2025, according to Gallup.

In an effort to see how these feelings shake out across the U.S., WalletHub set out to rank the most- and least-patriotic states.

To assemble its list, the credit-score website looked at 13 metrics across two main categories: military and civic engagement. WalletHub considered factors such as voter turnout, military service, volunteer hours per resident, and civics education programs.

“The most patriotic states have a lot of residents who serve or have served in the armed forces, high voter turnouts during elections, and a high share of the population volunteering with national or local organizations," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. "Patriotism also isn’t concentrated in any one particular area – the top states are located in vastly different geographic regions.”

Continue reading to see which states made the list.