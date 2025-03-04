Netflix and 6 other companies that could be Trump trade war winners

Much of the discussion around tariffs has been about the negative impact they’re likely to have on consumers and their purchasing power. But some companies, if not consumers, could see an upswing in business due to a trade war.

A lot of that depends on whether these tariffs are a short-term tool or a long-haul policy shift.

“I don’t think it would be wise for companies short-term, especially related to Mexico-Canada, to make any changes unless there is a fluid transition industry where it’s possible,” says Jack Buffington, an associate professor of practice and expert in supply chain management at the University of Denver.

“Longer-term, there are definite winners in the U.S. economy: lumber, energy, automotive, perhaps high-end electronics,” says Buffington. “The expectation is that this will lead to investment into the U.S. and if this happens, then it will be a boom for manufacturing.”

Here are some businesses that could benefit from a protracted trade war.