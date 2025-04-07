How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

7 jobs that experts predict will be majorly affected by AI in the next 20 years

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
A.I.

7 jobs that experts predict will be majorly affected by AI in the next 20 years

Experts believe that industries from trucking to music will be hit hard by the rise of artificial intelligence

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled 7 jobs that experts predict will be majorly affected by AI in the next 20 years
Photo: David Ryder / Stringer (Getty Images)

Americans are worried about AI’s impact on the job market, and experts say they’re right to be concerned. But not every field will be hit the same way.

Advertisement

Pew Research Center surveyed more than 1,000 AI experts to see which fields they anticipate will be most affected over the next 20 years.

Pew said “experts are far more positive and enthusiastic about AI than the public” — the research center found low public optimism regarding AI — but that doesn’t mean there won’t be changes to the market.

Continue reading to see which jobs the experts told Pew will likely be the most affected.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 9

7. Musicians

7. Musicians

Image for article titled 7 jobs that experts predict will be majorly affected by AI in the next 20 years
Photo: Ethan Miller / Staff (Getty Images)

Thirty-five percent of experts said AI will lead to fewer jobs for musicians in the next 20 years.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 9

6. Lawyers

6. Lawyers

Image for article titled 7 jobs that experts predict will be majorly affected by AI in the next 20 years
Photo: Pool / Pool (Getty Images)

Thirty-eight percent of experts said AI will lead to fewer jobs for lawyers in the next 20 years.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 9

5. Software engineers

5. Software engineers

Image for article titled 7 jobs that experts predict will be majorly affected by AI in the next 20 years
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)

Fifty percent of experts said AI will lead to fewer jobs for software engineers in the next 20 years.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 9

3. TIE — Journalists

3. TIE — Journalists

Image for article titled 7 jobs that experts predict will be majorly affected by AI in the next 20 years
Photo: Alex Peña / Stringer (Getty Images)

Sixty percent of experts said AI will lead to fewer jobs for journalists in the next 20 years.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 9

3. Tie — Factory workers

3. Tie — Factory workers

Image for article titled 7 jobs that experts predict will be majorly affected by AI in the next 20 years
Photo: Sean Gallup / Staff (Getty Images)

Sixty percent of experts said AI will lead to fewer jobs for factory workers in the next 20 years.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 9

2. Truck drivers

2. Truck drivers

Image for article titled 7 jobs that experts predict will be majorly affected by AI in the next 20 years
Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits / Stringer (Getty Images)

Sixty-two percent of experts said AI will lead to fewer jobs for truck drivers in the next 20 years.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 9

1. Cashiers

1. Cashiers

Image for article titled 7 jobs that experts predict will be majorly affected by AI in the next 20 years
Photo: Kena Betancur / Stringer (Getty Images)

Seventy-three percent of experts said AI will lead to fewer jobs for cashiers in the next 20 years.

Advertisement

9 / 9