7 jobs that experts predict will be majorly affected by AI in the next 20 years

Americans are worried about AI’s impact on the job market, and experts say they’re right to be concerned. But not every field will be hit the same way.

Pew Research Center surveyed more than 1,000 AI experts to see which fields they anticipate will be most affected over the next 20 years.

Pew said “experts are far more positive and enthusiastic about AI than the public” — the research center found low public optimism regarding AI — but that doesn’t mean there won’t be changes to the market.

