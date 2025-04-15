These 7 universities risk losing billions in federal funds under Trump

President Trump has targeted some of the nation’s most elite universities with demands that include rolling back or eliminating DEI, assisting in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportations, and eliminating mask-wearing on campus. The administration has threatened to withhold funds from schools that don’t agree to the directives. Harvard University this week declined to negotiate with the administration, which in return cut off billions in funding.

“Harvard’s refusal to negotiate expresses its unwavering commitment to academic freedom and integrity and its mission to foster critical thinking. In a time when political agendas seek to shape the direction of higher education, institutions like Harvard must remain steadfast in protecting their independence and prioritizing the pursuit of knowledge above all else,” says Dr. Cedric B. Howard, a higher education expert and founder of Howard Executive Consulting.