The 7 most bizarre tourist attractions that are real — and worth visiting

Sure, you’ve heard of and maybe even seen the Taj Mahal, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, and the Great Wall of China. Now, you’re looking to see some sights off the beaten path that are, well, a little weird.

In this list, you’re not going to find museums full of famous artwork or anything on the new list of the wonders of the world, but you will find chandeliers carved from bones, trees full of dolls, and a toilet museum.

Read on to see the seven most bizarre tourist attractions that you could — and should — go see.