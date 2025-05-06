Ford, Chipotle and 6 other companies dropping their earnings guidance because of tariff uncertainty

Uncertainty over tariffs and other macroeconomic headwinds are prompting companies to pull their earnings guidance for 2025.

Chris Fasciano, chief market strategist at Commonwealth Financial Network, explains the reasoning to Quartz.

“Stocks have rallied for a multitude of reasons, driven by the headlines around tariffs, economic data, and corporate earnings,” Fasciano says.

“But the biggest part of those earnings releases has been that forward guidance has been better than feared. There was concern that companies wouldn’t have enough visibility into the future to issue guidance,” Fasciano says, adding that some companies have issued guidance, albeit cautiously due to the uncertainty moving forward.

The number of “S&P 500 companies mentioning the term recession this reporting season has risen to 24% after only 2% did so in the previous quarter, the lowest percentage in seven years,” Fasciano says. As a result, he adds, the projected S&P 500 earnings growth for 2025 now stands at 8%, down from 15% at the start of the year.

“We believe the cautious outlook is a result of the uncertainty around tariffs and the impact they are having on supply chains. We continue to believe volatility is here to stay and that diversification is the best way to navigate it until the uncertainty begins to clear,” Fasciano says.

Still, many companies are pulling or cutting their 2025 guidance, citing uncertainty. Here are eight prominent firms that’ve done so already.