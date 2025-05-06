How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Ford, Chipotle and 6 other companies dropping their earnings guidance because of tariff uncertainty

Business News

Southwest Airlines, UPS, and more corporate giants say they can't give investors profit forecasts during the trade war

By
Kevin Williams
Image for article titled Ford, Chipotle and 6 other companies dropping their earnings guidance because of tariff uncertainty
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Uncertainty over tariffs and other macroeconomic headwinds are prompting companies to pull their earnings guidance for 2025.

Chris Fasciano, chief market strategist at Commonwealth Financial Network, explains the reasoning to Quartz.

“Stocks have rallied for a multitude of reasons, driven by the headlines around tariffs, economic data, and corporate earnings,” Fasciano says.

“But the biggest part of those earnings releases has been that forward guidance has been better than feared. There was concern that companies wouldn’t have enough visibility into the future to issue guidance,” Fasciano says, adding that some companies have issued guidance, albeit cautiously due to the uncertainty moving forward.

The number of “S&P 500 companies mentioning the term recession this reporting season has risen to 24% after only 2% did so in the previous quarter, the lowest percentage in seven years,” Fasciano says. As a result, he adds, the projected S&P 500 earnings growth for 2025 now stands at 8%, down from 15% at the start of the year.

“We believe the cautious outlook is a result of the uncertainty around tariffs and the impact they are having on supply chains. We continue to believe volatility is here to stay and that diversification is the best way to navigate it until the uncertainty begins to clear,” Fasciano says.

Still, many companies are pulling or cutting their 2025 guidance, citing uncertainty. Here are eight prominent firms that’ve done so already.

Ford

Ford

Image for article titled Ford, Chipotle and 6 other companies dropping their earnings guidance because of tariff uncertainty
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

While Ford (F) said it didn’t expect sticker prices on cars to rise much because of tariffs, it determined there’s still enough uncertainty to pull its guidance for the rest of 2025.

“Given material near-term risks, especially the potential for industrywide supply chain disruption impacting production, the potential for future or increased tariffs in the US, changes in the implementation of tariffs including tariff offsets, retaliatory tariffs and other restrictions by other governments and the potential related market impacts, and finally policy uncertainties associated with tax and emissions policy, the company is suspending guidance,” Ford said in a statement.

Rival GM (GM) didn’t pull its guidance, but did update it.

Research firm Morningstar (MORN) said, “We are surprised Ford did not match GM’s messaging by updating guidance, but the current tariff policy environment is highly uncertain.”

Mattel

Mattel

Image for article titled Ford, Chipotle and 6 other companies dropping their earnings guidance because of tariff uncertainty
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

The maker of Barbie and other iconic toys has pulled its earnings guidance for the rest of the year and announced price hikes on some toys due to tariffs.

“Given the volatile macroeconomic environment and evolving U.S. tariff landscape, it is difficult to predict consumer spending and Mattel’s (MAT) U.S. sales in the remainder of the year and holiday season,” the toymaker said in a statement.

UPS

UPS

Image for article titled Ford, Chipotle and 6 other companies dropping their earnings guidance because of tariff uncertainty
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

UPS (UPS), despite a profitable first quarter, joined a long list of companies dialing back their guidance for 2025. UPS did so citing the current macroeconomic environment.

“As a trusted leader in global logistics, we will leverage our integrated network and trade expertise to assist our customers as they adapt to a changing trade environment,” said Carol Tomé, UPS chief executive officer. “Further, the actions we are taking to reconfigure our network and reduce cost across our business could not be timelier. The macro environment may be uncertain, but with our actions, we will emerge as an even stronger, more nimble UPS.”

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines

Image for article titled Ford, Chipotle and 6 other companies dropping their earnings guidance because of tariff uncertainty
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Southwest Airlines (LUV) has pulled its guidance for 2025 and 2026 citing the current “macroeconomic uncertainty.”

CEO, tastytrade from IG, JJ Kinahan notes that the tariffs have clouded the future for companies.

“With respect to earnings, I expect we are going to continue hearing companies use future economic impact from tariffs as a sort of ‘get out of jail free card,’” Kinahan says, adding that the anticipated impact from tariffs have compelled several companies to pull forward guidance or issue multiple forecasts that account for variations in economic conditions.

“I think future guidance will continue to be a bit nuanced in terms of companies saying, “if... then” and I expect more companies to offer multiple guidance scenarios, Kinahan says.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo

Image for article titled Ford, Chipotle and 6 other companies dropping their earnings guidance because of tariff uncertainty
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

Pepsi cut its guidance for 2025, citing tariffs and macroeconomic uncertainty.

Chief executive Ramon Laguarta says PepsiCo (PEP) is taking steps to cushion the blow from tariffs.

“Our businesses remained resilient in the midst of increasingly dynamic and complex geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions in the first quarter. As we look ahead, we expect more volatility and uncertainty, particularly related to global trade developments, which we expect will increase our supply chain costs. At the same time, consumer conditions in many markets remain subdued and similarly have an uncertain outlook.”

Chipotle

Chipotle

Image for article titled Ford, Chipotle and 6 other companies dropping their earnings guidance because of tariff uncertainty
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

The Mexican-themed food chain cut its earnings forecast for the rest of the year, citing slowdowns in traffic.

“Saving money because of concerns around the economy was the overwhelming reason consumers were reducing the frequency of restaurant visits,” Chipotle (CMG) chief executive Scott Boatwright told analysts.

Proctor & Gamble

Proctor & Gamble

Image for article titled Ford, Chipotle and 6 other companies dropping their earnings guidance because of tariff uncertainty
Photo: Joe Readle (Getty Images)

Citing tariffs and “volatility” in consumer demand, the consumer products giant yanked its prior earnings guidance for 2025.

Chief executive officer Jon Moeller noted in a press release:

“We’re making appropriate adjustments to our near-term outlook to reflect underlying market conditions while remaining confident in the longer-term growth prospects for our brands and the markets where we compete. We remain committed to our integrated growth strategy of a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority — across product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value — productivity, constructive disruption and an agile and accountable organization. We’re maintaining investments in superior innovation across price tiers to improve value for consumers and drive category growth.”

Snap

Snap

Image for article titled Ford, Chipotle and 6 other companies dropping their earnings guidance because of tariff uncertainty
Photo: Anadolu (Getty Images)

Snap (SNAP), which owns the popular social media platform Snapchat, lowered its 2025 guidance.

“Given‬‭ the‬‭ uncertainty‬‭ with‬‭ respect‬‭ to‬‭ how‬‭ macro‬‭ economic‬‭ conditions‬‭ may‬‭ evolve‬‭ in‬‭ the‬‭ months‬‭ ahead,‬‭ and‬‭ how‬‭ this‬‭ may‬ impact‬‭ advertising‬‭ demand‬‭ more‬‭ broadly,‬‭ we‬‭ do‬‭ not‬‭ intend‬‭ to‬‭ share‬‭ formal‬‭ financial‬‭ guidance‬‭ for‬‭ Q2,” the company said in a letter to investors.

