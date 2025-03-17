8 underused Amazon Alexa features you should know about

Alexa’s “routines” function can help you enable a series of customizable functions in response to your commands. You can enable the already existing ones by clicking through the featured routines section in the Alexa app, or make your own. For example, you can have Alexa update you about the weather, traffic and major news of the day every morning with the simple command “Alexa, start my day.” Or you can have it turn off the lights in your room and play white noise when you say “Alexa it’s bedtime.”

You can also link routines to actions or have them be recurring. For example, you can have Alexa tell you the weather when you dismiss your alarm in the morning, or have it automatically turn on your porch lights every night at sunset. The possibilities are endless!