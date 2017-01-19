Gambia’s new president is being sworn in at an embassy in neighboring Senegal

Gambian citizens won’t get to witness first-hand one of the most important democratic transitions in their country. Adama Barrow, who defeated the country’s longtime leader Yahya Jammeh at the polls in December, is set to be sworn in as president of the Gambia in a makeshift inauguration ceremony at the Gambian embassy in Senegal.

In Banjul, the capital of Gambia, Jammeh has refused to cede power, leaving the small West African nation in a state of uncertainty that observers fear could descend into violence.

Officials at #Gambia embassy in Senegal hoist up a new flag ahead of the inauguration of Gambia's President-elect Adama Barrow. via @Reuters pic.twitter.com/hqWauApM3z — Sara Firth (@Sara__Firth) January 19, 2017

Neighboring countries as well as Gambian citizens are preparing for the worst. Troops mobilized by the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) have been waiting at the Gambian border, awaiting a vote from the United Nations Security Council on an intervention.

The streets of Banjul were deserted as restaurants, shops, and other businesses have been shut. Many have left the city, leaving only police and military on the streets. Thousands of tourists have evacuated the country. Senegal, which all but surrounds Gambia, expects 100,000 refugees, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. More than 20,000 Gambians have already fled the country. Those left in the country are tensely awaiting Barrow’s swearing in, in hopes that as president and commander in chief of the military he can force an end to the political crisis.

“Gambians are ready to face their fate and regain their country.” According to Amnesty International, security forces loyal to Jammeh have been arresting officers suspected of supporting the opposition, youths selling T-shirts with the phrase “Gambia has decided,” in reference to the December election, and other opposition supporters.

“Banjul is a ghost town,” Lamin Ceesay, a former police officer in Banjul who has now left for the capital, told Quartz. “I am uncertain what will happen, but one thing I know is that the outgoing president is unpredictable and unreliable.” Still, he said, “Gambians are ready to face their fate and regain their country.”

The fate of Gambia has hung in the balance over the last few months as Jammeh, who had initially conceded the presidential election to Barrow on live television, has called for new elections. The eccentric leader, who once claimed to have cured AIDS with herbs and promised to quit the International Criminal Court, has refused to step down after 22 years in office, despite defections of eight of his own senior officials, including his vice president, and condemnation from the international community and other African leaders.

Instead, Jammeh has declared a state of emergency across the country, which human rights observers fear is an excuse to detain more potential opponents. (Jammeh is also known for imprisoning his detractors or engineering their disappearances.) He has won parliament’s approval to extend his term by 90 days.

The international community is applying pressure. The African Union has said that it would stop recognizing Jammeh as the president of the Gambia as of today. Botswana has announced that it no longer recognizes Jammeh as Gambia’s president. China, which recently reestablished ties with the country, called for “cool headedness” and for all parties to “attach importance to the interests of the people and country.”

Instability could still be avoided. Gambia’s army chief said yesterday that he won’t involve the country’s military in a fight with ECOWAS troops, according to AFP. “This is a political dispute,” Ousman Badjie, the chief of defense staff, said. “I am not going to involve my soldiers in a stupid fight. I love my men.”

Mauritania’s president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz met with Jammeh in Gambia yesterday, reporting afterwards that he is “less pessimistic” that Jammeh will work on a peaceful solution. Aziz reportedly left Gambia before midnight and flew to Senegal to meet with president Macky Sall. Senegal has also presented a draft resolution to the United Nations Security Council, seeking support to pressure Jammeh to step down.

The president of the UN Security Council, Olof Skoog, said in a briefing last night that members had expressed “serious concern” about the extension of Jammeh’s term as well as worries that the time for diplomacy and mediation is running out.

“I think there’s the sense that the whole situation rests within the hands of one person, and it’s up to that person, the outgoing president of Gambia, to draw the right conclusions and to avoid any further escalation of the situation,” he said.

Sign up for the Quartz Africa Weekly Brief — the most important and interesting news from across the continent, in your inbox.