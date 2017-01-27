“I happened to be in Scotland in Turnberry cutting a ribbon when Brexit happened and we had a vast amount of press,” Donald Trump said during a remarkably short press conference on Friday with British prime minister Theresa May. “And I said Brexit—this was the day before, you probably remember—and I said Brexit is going to happen and I was scorned in the press for making that prediction. I was scorned.”

In fact, it is easy to confirm that Trump was not in Scotland on the day before the Brexit vote. As his own tweets from that week show, he landed in the country the morning after the referendum, at which time he congratulated the people there—apparently ignorant of the fact that the majority of Scotland had voted against leaving the EU.

Just arrived in Scotland. Place is going wild over the vote. They took their country back, just like we will take America back. No games! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2016

He also tweeted about departing the US to fly to Scotland late on June 23, a few hours before the outcome of the Brexit vote was reported.

Leaving now for a one night trip to Scotland in order to be at the Grand Opening of my great Turnberry Resort. Will be back on Sat. night! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2016

At his press conference on Friday, Trump went on to say: “The odds weren’t looking good for me when I made that statement because as you know everyone thought it was not going to happen.” Actually the odds were 100%—the vote had already happened.

Here is the quote in full: