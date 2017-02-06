One of Amazon’s fiercest competitors in India was created by an H-1B reject

America be warned: As the Trump administration moves to clamp down on H-1B visas, the United States has a lot to lose.

Opponents of the H-1B program, which allows skilled foreign workers to be employed in the US for up to six years, say that it favors foreign workers over American ones, particularly when it comes to US-based technology jobs. A recent Goldman Sachs report, for example, found that while less than 1% of all US jobs go to foreign workers, more than 12% of tech jobs do. Tech companies have been accused—perhaps unfairly (pdf)—of exploiting the visa program to bring in cheap labor.

Nowhere is the threat to the H-1B program greater than in India, whose young people continue to pour into the US to study. Of the 1 million international students enrolled in American institutions last year, more than 15% were Indian, according to the Institute of International Education. Among the foreign-born talent allowed into America each year, Indians consistently account for the largest share of H-1B visas.

But for every H-1B granted in the US, two are rejected. Only a third of the hundreds of thousands of H-1B applicants actually secure a work visa each year—and those odds stand to get worse under Trump. Such a shift would likely have broad impact on American companies’ ability to hire talented foreign workers (and said workers’ inclination to the come to the US), but it could also lead to countless missed opportunities, like Snapdeal.

One of India’s biggest domestic e-commerce firms, Snapdeal may never have been formed if Kunal Bahl had been able to work for Microsoft. In 2007, after graduating from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, Bahl secured an engineering role with the Seattle-based tech giant but did not have any luck with the H-1B lottery and had to return home to India. Three years later, Bahl and his friend Rohit Bansal launched Snapdeal.

India’s growing middle class, and their rapid adoption of the internet and smartphones, have set Snapdeal on a path to profitability. Today, the online marketplace ranks among the top contenders in e-retail, competing against the likes of Amazon and Bengaluru-based Flipkart. Backed by several marquee investors like Japan’s SoftBank and China’s Alibaba, Snapdeal has more than 300,000 sellers and over 50 million users. A year before assuming the presidency, Donald Trump himself referenced Bahl as an example of talent lost due to the US’ haphazard visa setup.

Bahl is not the only one to leave Silicon Valley for India. A handful of unicorns—private startups valued at more than $1 billion—founded in India were developed by US-educated entrepreneurs. Sandeep Aggarwal, the founder of Gurgaon-based online marketplace portal Shopclues, got his MBA from Washington University in St. Louis. Mobile Advertising giant InMobi, which is giving Google and Facebook a run for their money in India, was created by Harvard Business school graduate Naveen Tewari.