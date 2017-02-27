NOT ALONE

In photos: Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s murder has united the grieving people of various religions

Written by
Quartz india
Representatives from five religions at a vigil for Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an Indian engineer who was shot and killed, at a conference center in Olathe, Kansas, U.S., February 26, 2017.
Against hatred. (Reuters/Dave Kaup)
A hate crime has united people of various ethnicities and religions in Donald Trump’s America.

On Feb. 26, representatives of five different religions, along with people of several ethnicities, held a vigil in the memory of 32-year-old Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla who was killed in Kansas last week.

Kuchibhotla was shot dead at a bar on Feb. 22 by a white US Navy veteran who reportedly yelled “get out of my country.” Two others, including 32-year-old Indian Alok Madasani, were wounded in the incident that took place at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas.

The deceased, an alumnus of the University of Texas in El Paso, had joined the Kansas office of navigation device maker Garmin in 2014.

The families of the victims have received tremendous support from across the world. Three accounts on crowdfunding platform GoFundMe have raised over $1 million in donations to help the victims with medical expenses.

Here are some images from the vigil organised in Kansas on Feb. 26:

Alok Madasani walks from the podium after speaking at a vigil at a conference center in Olathe, Kansas, U.S., February 26, 2017.
Alok Madasani, injured in the bar firing incident last week, leaves from the podium after speaking at a vigil in Kansas. (Reuters/Dave Kaup)
Kansas Lieutenant Governor Jeff Colyer (R) holds up his candle during a vigil for Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an Indian engineer who was shot and killed, at a conference center in Olathe, Kansas, U.S., February 26, 2017.
Kansas lieutenant governor Jeff Colyer (R) holds up a candle during a vigil for the deceased Srinivas Kuchibhotla. (Reuters/Dave Kaup)
Organizer Venkat Manda and Kyla Ryan, 4, start a march before a vigil for Srinivas Kuchibhotla at a conference center in Olathe, Kansas, U.S., February 26, 2017.
Young and old people of varied ethnicity participated in the vigil. (Reuters/Dave Kaup)
People from three religions share a candle during a vigil for Srinivas Kuchibhotla at a conference center in Olathe, Kansas, U.S., February 26, 2017.
Representatives of three religions share a candle. (Reuters/Dave Kaup)
Alok Madasani sings during a candlelight vigil at a conference center in Olathe, Kansas, U.S., February 26, 2017. On right is Madasani's wife Reepthi Gangula.
Madasani sings during a candlelight vigil against the hate crime. To his left is wife Reepthi Gangula. (Reuters/Dave Kaup)
A makeshift memorial is seen outside the Austins Bar & Grill, where Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot and killed, in Olathe, Kansas, U.S., February 26, 2017.
A makeshift memorial outside Austins Bar and Grill, Kansas, where Kuchibhotla was shot dead. (Reuters/Dave Kaup)
A man holds a candle during a vigil for Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an Indian engineer who was shot and killed, at a conference center in Olathe, Kansas, U.S., February 26, 2017.
A Sikh at the vigil. (Reuters/Dave Kaup)
