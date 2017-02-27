In photos: Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s murder has united the grieving people of various religions

A hate crime has united people of various ethnicities and religions in Donald Trump’s America.

On Feb. 26, representatives of five different religions, along with people of several ethnicities, held a vigil in the memory of 32-year-old Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla who was killed in Kansas last week.

Kuchibhotla was shot dead at a bar on Feb. 22 by a white US Navy veteran who reportedly yelled “get out of my country.” Two others, including 32-year-old Indian Alok Madasani, were wounded in the incident that took place at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas.

The deceased, an alumnus of the University of Texas in El Paso, had joined the Kansas office of navigation device maker Garmin in 2014.

The families of the victims have received tremendous support from across the world. Three accounts on crowdfunding platform GoFundMe have raised over $1 million in donations to help the victims with medical expenses.

Here are some images from the vigil organised in Kansas on Feb. 26:

Alok Madasani, injured in the bar firing incident last week, leaves from the podium after speaking at a vigil in Kansas. (Reuters/Dave Kaup)

Kansas lieutenant governor Jeff Colyer (R) holds up a candle during a vigil for the deceased Srinivas Kuchibhotla. (Reuters/Dave Kaup)

Young and old people of varied ethnicity participated in the vigil. (Reuters/Dave Kaup)

Representatives of three religions share a candle. (Reuters/Dave Kaup)

Madasani sings during a candlelight vigil against the hate crime. To his left is wife Reepthi Gangula. (Reuters/Dave Kaup)

A makeshift memorial outside Austins Bar and Grill, Kansas, where Kuchibhotla was shot dead. (Reuters/Dave Kaup)