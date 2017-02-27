In photos: Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s murder has united the grieving people of various religions

A hate crime has united people of various ethnicities and religions in Donald Trump’s America.
On Feb. 26, representatives of five different religions, along with people of several ethnicities, held a vigil in the memory of 32-year-old Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla who was killed in Kansas last week.
Kuchibhotla was shot dead at a bar on Feb. 22 by a white US Navy veteran who reportedly yelled “get out of my country.” Two others, including 32-year-old Indian Alok Madasani, were wounded in the incident that took place at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas.
The deceased, an alumnus of the University of Texas in El Paso, had joined the Kansas office of navigation device maker Garmin in 2014.
The families of the victims have received tremendous support from across the world. Three accounts on crowdfunding platform GoFundMe have raised over $1 million in donations to help the victims with medical expenses.
Here are some images from the vigil organised in Kansas on Feb. 26: