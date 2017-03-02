This frequent flyer reviews airplane food for fun and knows how to get the best in-flight meals

Nik Loukas booked a flight to Tokyo once, just to eat the airline meal. It was KFC. “It was hilarious to be eating KFC at 35,000 ft. I would never do it again, but it was kitsch and fun, and it makes me laugh every time I think about it. ”

Loukas, who works in the airline industry and flies a lot for work, loves eating inflight meals. So in 2012 he launched inflightfeed.com, where he reviews the airline meals he eats, for fun. He offers advice on how to get better meals in the air, posts menu and ingredient information, and provides a short review of food he’s eaten, alongside a score out of 10. He also posts everything to Instagram where he has nearly 17,000 followers.

In the video above, Loukas explains his obsession with airline food, and offers tips on how to get a better in-flight culinary experience.