Filipinos are defending Alex Tizon from Western backlash to his story “My Family’s Slave”

The Atlantic’s latest cover story, “My Family’s Slave,” has the Philippines talking.

An emotional first-hand account of modern-day slavery, the author Alex Tizon revealed how his family had kept a slave, Eudocia Tomas Pulido, affectionately known as Lola, for more than 50 years. When Tizon’s family moved from the Philippines to the US in the 1960s, they took Pulido, his mother’s childhood nanny—a gift from his maternal grandfather—with them.

It wasn’t until Tizon was 11 that he was aware of the status of this member of their household. Pulido ran the household but was not paid, was kept from going back to the Philippines, and suffered physical and emotional abuse from his parents.

It was the last story that Tizon, a Pulitzer Prize winner, worked on and was posthumously published after his death in March. In the editor’s note, Tizon’s wife said that “This was his ultimate story” and The Atlantic’s editor Jeffrey Goldberg wrote that “stories like Alex’s help us understand slavery’s awful persistence.”

But online reactions were not as positive.

Some people from the West criticized the piece for romanticizing slavery and said Tizon was just as guilty as his parents.

But perhaps what angers me most is the gall of Alex Tizon to not even once point fingers at himself as a slaveholder. — ✡️Josh Shahryar ☪ (@JShahryar) May 16, 2017

The writer is able to talk about his mother's complicity – but not really grapple with his own. 20 years when he didn't act. — Jay Owens (@hautepop) May 16, 2017

I read "My Family's Slave." & at some point we're going to talk about this from Eudocia Tomas Polido's perspective right? No? Oh — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) May 17, 2017

@Karnythia Exactly. It hurt to read it. I was appalled at how so many ppl tweeting about it this morning seemed to applaud it as, like, brave reporting — Decorno (@Decorno) May 17, 2017

Filipinos, however, see the situation differently. The story was trending in the Philippines within hours of its posting online, and much of the reaction was in praise of Tizon.

I am sobbing at the laundromat. Thank you for honoring her with this story. https://t.co/7qcyJwob2p — Juan Miguel Severo (@TheRainBro) May 16, 2017

@alextizon Your 'My Family's Slave' just touched my very soul. Thank you for taking good care of Lola. God bless you. — SpotALeopard (@RubricksCube) May 17, 2017

Reading "My Family's Slave" 👌🏼Lola Pulido represents the sacrifice of every Filipino woman 🤔 — JoshuaDeVeraBautista (@YeshuaMikveh) May 17, 2017

The story struck a chord with the Filipino community, many of whom defended Tizon and insisted that understanding their history and culture was necessary to fully appreciate the story and the writer’s perspective.

I don't think 'My Family's Slave' is romanticizing a cultural practice. It should challenge us to explore the noble intent of the writer. — Miyako Izabel (@citizen_lumad) May 17, 2017

Americans need to stop giving their piece re My Family's Slave if you don't even know how it is in the Filipino context. Tangina dami kuda — Carmina (@carrrrmina) May 17, 2017

I don't get the backlash against "My Family's Slave". Comparing PH's history of slavery is so much different over the Western ideology. — Sidney Bernardino (@sidneyland19) May 17, 2017

While many Filipino maids are seen as second mothers and are attended to when they get old, slavery and its modern equivalent—underpaid domestic helpers—are deeply rooted in Philippine society. Today, employing household help is still the norm for many Filipino families. Many have “stay-in” maids like Pulido who cook, do laundry, and look after children in exchange for a small monthly salary. The minimum wage for domestic helpers in the Manila metro area is around $40 per month, much lower than the minimum wage for other jobs at about $260. Because most are not hired through established agencies, many families also pay less than the amount prescribed by the government.