The climate rebellion is growing fast.
Governors of 12 US states and Puerto Rico have signed on to continue the effort to fulfill America’s pledge in the Paris climate agreement, despite US president Donald Trump’s decision last week to abandon the effort.
New York, Washington State, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Puerto Rico, which have joined the “US Climate Coalition,” which now includes state governments representing 36% of the country’s GDP. They are committing to a concrete goal: Cutting their emissions as much as 28% below 2005 levels in the next three years—as the US originally pledged to do in Paris—and “meeting or exceeding” the targets of the Clean Power Plan, despite the fact that the Trump administration has announced it will work to roll back the Obama-era rules.
Cities, towns, businesses, and universities also are clambering to show their support for the Paris agreement. So far, 211 US mayors have added their names to a pledge to locally honor the Paris agreement climate goals regardless of Trump’s decision, and over 1,000 mayors, businesses, and university presidents have signed onto a parallel declaration organized by several environmental groups. By signing, these entities promised to “pursue ambitious climate goals” and “take forceful action” to reduce their emissions. While it still remains to be seen what specific steps the signatories—which include giants like Apple and Facebook and big pension funds like CalPERS—will take to fulfill that promise, the outpouring of support suggests it is rapidly becoming unfashionable not to take a stance supporting the Paris agreement.
Trump probably didn’t mean to start a tidal wave of action on climate change with his decision, but… he did.
This is the full list of signatories to either the US Climate Coalition, the “US Climate Mayors” commitment, or the “We Are Still In” campaign as of June 5.
States & territories
California
Connecticut
Delaware
Hawaii
Massachusetts
Minnesota
New York
Oregon
Rhode Island
Vermont
Virginia
Washington State
North Carolina
Puerto Rico
Cities and counties
Eric Garcetti, mayor of Los Angeles (California)
Bill De Blasio, mayor of New York City (New York)
Kasim Reed, mayor of Atlanta (Georgia)
Kirk Caldwell, mayor of Honolulu (Hawaii)
Martin J. Walsh, mayor of Boston (Massachusetts)
Sylvester Turner, mayor of Houston (Texas)
Jackie Biskupski, mayor of Salt Lake City (Oregon)
Roy D. Buol, mayor of Dubuque (Iowa)
Steve Benjamin, mayor of Columbia (South Carolina)
Chris Coleman, mayor of Saint Paul (Minnesota)
Trish Herrera Spencer, mayor of Alameda (California)
Kathy Sheehan, mayor of Albany (New York)
Allison Silberberg, mayor of Alexandria (Virginia)
Ed Pawlowski, mayor of Allentown (Pennsylvania)
Jeanne Sorg, mayor of Ambler (Pennsylvania)
Terence Roberts, mayor of Anderson (South Carolina)
Christopher Taylor, mayor of Ann Arbor (Michigan)
Ethan Berkowitz, mayor of Anchorage (Alaska)
Van W. Johnson, mayor of Apalachicola (Florida)
Susan Ornelas, mayor of Arcata (California)
Jay Fisette, Chair, County Board of Arlington (Virginia)
Esther Manheimer, mayor of Asheville (North Carolina)
Steve Skadron, mayor of Aspen (Colorado)
Steve Adler, mayor of Austin (Texas)
Catherine E. Pugh, mayor of Baltimore (Maryland)
Gordon Ringberg, mayor of Bayfield (Wisconsin)
Denny Doyle, mayor of Beaverton (Oregon)
Jesse Arreguin, mayor of Berkeley (California)
William Bell, mayor of Birmingham (Alabama)
Ron Rordam, mayor of Blackburg (Virginia)
John Hamilton, mayor of Bloomington (Indiana)
Suzanne Jones, mayor of Boulder (Colorado)
Carson Taylor, mayor of Bozeman (Montana)
Eric Mamula, mayor of Breckenridge (Colorado)
Lori Liu, mayor of Brisbane (California)
Brenda Hess, mayor of Buchanan (Michigan)
Byron W Brown, mayor of Buffalo (New York)
Miro Weinberger, mayor of Burlington (Vermont)
Elizabeth B Kautz, mayor of Burnsville (Minnesota)
Denise Simmons, mayor of Cambridge (Massachusetts)
Edwin Garcia, mayor of Camuy, Puerto Rico
Lydia Lavelle, mayor of Carrboro (North Carolina)
Pam Hemminger, mayor of Chapel Hill (North Carolina)
John Tecklenburg, mayor of Charleston (North Carolina)
Jennifer Roberts, mayor of Charlotte (North Carolina)
Mike Singer, mayor of Charlottesville (Virginia)
Andy Berke, mayor of Chattanooga (Tennessee)
Rahm Emanuel, mayor of Chicago (Illinois)
Mary Casillas Salas, mayor of Chula Vista (California)
mayor Cranley, mayor of Cincinnati, OH
Frank G Jackson, mayor of Cleveland, OH
Stephen K Benjamin, mayor of Columbia (South Carolina)
Brian Treece, mayor of Columbia (Missouri)
Brian Tobin, mayor of Cortland (New York)
Biff Traber, mayor of Corvallis (Oregon)
Jeffrey Cooper, mayor of Culver City (California)
Michael S. Rawlings, mayor of Dallas (Texas)
Robb Davis, mayor of Davis (California)
Cary Glickstein, mayor of Delray Beach (Florida)
Michael Hancock, mayor of Denver (Colorado)
Frank Cownie, mayor of Des Moines (Iowa)
Mike Duggan, mayor of Detroit (Michigan)
Josh Maxwell, mayor of Downingtown (Pennsylvania)
Roy D Buol, mayor of Dubuque (Iowa)
Emily Larson, mayor of Duluth (Minnesota)
William V. Bell, mayor of Durham (North Carolina)
Salvatore J. Panto, Jr., mayor of Easton (Pennsylvania)
David Kaptain, mayor of Elgin (Illinois)
Jac Asher, mayor of Emeryville (California)
Lucy Vinis, mayor of Eugene (Oregon)
Stephen H. Hagerty, mayor of Evanston (Illinois)
Edward Malloy, mayor of Fairfield (Iowa)
Lioneld Jordan, mayor of Fayetteville
David Coulter, mayor of Ferndale (Michigan)
Coral J Evans, mayor of Flagstaff (Arizona)
Karen Weaver, mayor of Flint (Michigan)
Jack Seiler, mayor of Fort Lauderdale (Florida)
Tom Henry, mayor of Fort Wayne (Indiana)
Boob Scott, mayor of Franklin (North Carolina)
Karen Freeman-Wilson, mayor of Gary (Indiana)
Bruce J Packer, mayor of Glen Rock (New Jersey)
Rosalynn Bliss, mayor of the City of Grand Rapids (Michigan)
Nancy Vaughan, mayor of Greensboro (North Carolina)
Joy Cooper, mayor of Hallandale Beach (Florida)
Karen Majewski, mayor of Hamtramck (Michigan)
Luke Bronin, mayor of Hartford (Connecticut)
Peter Swiderski, mayor of Hastings-on-Hudson (New York)
Gayle Brill Mittler, mayor of Highland Park (New Jersey)
Nancy R Rotering, mayor of Highland Park (Illinois)
Patrick Taylor, mayor of Highlands (North Carolina)
Tom Stevens, mayor of Hillsborough (North Carolina)
Dawn Zimmer, mayor of Hoboken (New Jersey)
Josh Levy, mayor of Hollywood (Florida)
Alex B Morse, mayor of Holyoke (Massachusetts)
Paul Blackburn, mayor of Hood River (Oregon)
Candace B Hollingsworth, mayor of Hyattsville (Maryland)
Annie Sherman, mayor of Ithaca (New York)
Steven M. Fulop, mayor of Jersey City (New Jersey)
Sly James, mayor of Kansas City (Missouri)
Bernard Carvalho, mayor of Kauai (Hawaii)
Nina Jona, mayor of Ketchum (Idaho)
Dow Constantine, Executive of King County (Washington)
Steve Noble, mayor of Kingston (New York)
Jose Alvarez, mayor of Kissimmee (Florida)
Madeline Rogero, mayor of Knoxville (Tennessee)
Christine Berg, mayor of Lafayette (Colorado)
Adam Paul, mayor of Lakewood (Colorado)
William Sprague, mayor of Lapeer (Michigan)
Richard J Kaplan, mayor of Lauderhill (Florida)
Leslie Soden, mayor of Lawrence (Kansas)
Mark Stodola, mayor of Little Rock (Arkansas)
Robert Garcia, mayor of Long Beach (California)
Dennis Coombs, mayor of Longmont (Colorado)
Marico Sayoc, mayor of Los Gatos (California)
Greg Fischer, mayor of Louisville (Kentucky)
Paul R Soglin, mayor of Madison (Wisconsin)
Skylar Peak, mayor of Malibu (California)
Kirsten Keith, mayor of Menlo Park (California)
Tomas Regalado, mayor of Miami (Florida)
Philip Levine, mayor of Miami Beach (Florida)
Gurdip Brar, mayor of Middleton (Wisconsin)
Daniel Drew, mayor of Middletown (Connecticut)
Reuben D Holober, mayor of Millbrae (California)
Jeff Silvestrini, mayor of Millcreek (Oregon)
Tom Barrett, mayor of Milwaukee (Wisconsin)
Mark Gamba, mayor of Milwaukie (Oregon)
Betsy Hodges, mayor of Minneapolis (Minnesota)
Isiah (Ike) Leggett, County Executive of Montgomery County
Mary O’Connor, mayor of Monona (Wisconsin)
John Hollar, mayor of Montpelier (Vermont)
Timothy Dougherty, mayor of Morristown (New Jersey)
Fred Courtright, mayor of Mount Pocono (Pennsylvania)
Ken Rosenberg, mayor of Mountain View (California)
Jill Techel, mayor of Napa (California)
Megan Barry, mayor of Nashville (Tennessee)
Jon Mitchell, mayor of New Bedford (Massachusetts)
Toni N Harp, mayor of New Haven (Connecticut)
Mitch Landrieu, mayor of New Orleans, LA
Ras J Baraka, mayor of Newark (New Jersey)
Donna D Holaday, mayor of Newburyport (Massachusetts)
Setti Warren, mayor of Newton (Massachusetts)
Paul A. Dyster, mayor of Niagara Falls (New York)
Francis M Womack, mayor of North Brunswick (New Jersey)
David Narkewicz, mayor of Northampton (Massachusetts)
Jennifer White, mayor of Nyack (New York)
Libby Schaaf, mayor of Oakland (California)
Cheryl Selby, mayor of Olympia (Washington)
Buddy Dyer, mayor of Orlando (Florida)
Greg Scharff, mayor of Palo Alto (California)
Jack Thomas, mayor of Park City (Oregon)
Jim Kenney, mayor of Philadelphia (Pennsylvania)
Greg Stanton, mayor of Phoenix (Arizona)
Cindy S Perry, mayor of Pittsboro (North Carolina)
William Peduto, mayor of Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania)
Ted Wheeler, mayor of Portland (Oregon)
Ethan Strimling, mayor of Portland (Maine)
Liz Lempert, mayor of Princeton (New Jersey)
Jorge O. Elorza, mayor of Providence (Rhode Island)
Nancy McFarlane, mayor of Raleigh (North Carolina)
John Marchione, mayor of Redmond (Washington)
John Seybert, mayor of Redwood City (California)
Hillary Schieve, mayor of Reno (Nevada)
Levar M. Stoney, mayor of Richmond (California)
Levar Stoney, mayor of Richmond (Virginia)
Lovely Warren, mayor of Rochester (New York)
Daniel Guzzi, mayor of Rockwood (Michigan)
Mike Fournier, mayor of Royal Oak (Michigan)
Darrell Steinberg, mayor of Sacramento (California)
Christopher Coleman, mayor of Saint Paul (Minnesota)
Kim Driscoll, mayor of Salem (Massachusetts)
Chuck Bennett, mayor of Salem (Oregon)
Jackie Biskupski, mayor of Salt Lake City (Oregon)
Kevin Faulconer, mayor of San Diego (California)
Ed Lee, mayor of San Francisco (California)
Sam Liccardo, mayor of San Jose (California)
Pauline Russo Cutter, mayor of San Leandro (California)
Heidi Harmon, mayor of San Luis Obispo (California)
Miguel Pulido, mayor of Santa Ana (California)
Helene Schneider, mayor of Santa Barbara (California)
Lisa M Gillmor, mayor of Santa Clara (California)
Javier Gonzales, mayor of Santa Fe (New Mexico)
Ted Winterer, mayor of Santa Monica (California)
Chris Coursey, mayor of Santa Rosa (California)
Joanne D Yepsen, mayor of Saratoga Springs (New York)
Chris Lain, mayor of Savanna (Illinois)
Ed Murray, mayor of Seattle (Washington)
Michael J Gonnelli, mayor of Secaucus (New Jersey)
Scott A Saunders, mayor of Smithville (Texas)
Mike Nichols, mayor of Solana Beach (California)
Joe Curtatone, mayor of Somerville (Massachusetts)
Suzanne Smith, Executive Director of Sonoma County Regional Climate Protection Authority
Shirlee Zane, Chairwoman of Sonoma County, California Board of Supervisors
Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend (Indiana)
Philip K Stoddard, mayor of South Miami (Florida)
Domenic J Sarno, mayor of Springfield (Massachusetts)
Francis Slay, mayor of St. Louis (Missouri)
Len Pagano, St. Peters (Missouri)
Rick Kriseman, mayor of St. Petersburg (Florida)
Michael Tubbs, mayor of Stockton (California)
Glenn Hendricks, mayor of Sunnyvale (California)
Michael J Ryan, mayor of Sunrise (Florida)
Daniel E. Dietch, mayor of Surfside (Florida)
Stephanie A. Miner, mayor of Syracuse (New York)
Marilyn Strickland, mayor of Tacoma (Washington)
Kate Stewart, mayor of Takoma Park (Maryland)
Andrew Gillum, mayor of Tallahassee (Florida)
Bob Buckhorn, mayor of Tampa (Florida)
Drew Fixell, mayor of Tarrytown (New York)
Mohammed Hameeduddin, mayor of Teaneck (New Jersey)
Mark Mitchell, mayor of Tempe (Arizona)
Jim Carruthers, mayor of Traverse City (Michigan)
Eric E Jackson, mayor of Trenton (New Jersey)
Jonathan Rothschild, mayor of Tucson (Arizona)
Brian Stack, mayor of Union City (New Jersey)
Shelley Welsch, mayor of University City (Missouri)
Diane W Marlin, mayor of Urbana (Illinois)
Dave Chapin, mayor of Vail (Colorado)
Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington, DC
Oscar Rios, mayor of Watsonville (California)
Edward O’Brien, mayor of West Haven (Connecticut)
Lauren Meister, mayor of West Hollywood (California)
Jeri Muoio, mayor of West Palm Beach (Florida)
Christopher Cabaldon, mayor of West Sacramento (California)
Daniel Corona, mayor of West Wendover (Nevada)
Thomas Roach, mayor of White Plains (New York)
Debora Fudge, mayor of the Town of Windsor (California)
Allen Joines, mayor of Winston-Salem (North Carolina)
Angel Barajas, mayor of Woodland (California)
Joseph M Petty, mayor of Worcester (Massachusetts)
Mike Spano, mayor of Yonkers (New York)
Amanda Maria Edmonds, mayor of Ypsilanti (Michigan)
University presidents and professors:
Christine Riordan, president of Adelphi University
Raymond Crossman, president of Adler University
Elizabeth Kiss, president of Agnes Scott College
James Mullen, president of Allegheny College
Sylvia Burwell, president of American University
Carolyn Martin, president of Amherst College
Sara Wenger Shenk, president of Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary
Thomas Manley, president of Antioch College (OH)
Melinda Treadwell, provost of Antioch University New England
Michael Crow, president of Arizona State University
Paul Pribbenow, president of Augsburg College
Robert Goldberg, president of Barnard College
Clayton Spencer, president of Bates College
Mariko Silver, president of Bennington College
Lyle Roelofs, president of Berea College
Ellen Kennedy, president of Berkshire Community College
Robert Kustra, president of Boise State University
Glen LeRoy, president of Boston Architectural College
Mickey Burnim, president of Bowie State University
Ronald Liebowitz, president of Brandeis University
John Sbrega, president of Bristol Community College
Thom Chesney, president of Brookhaven College
Kimberly Cassidy, president of Bryn Mawr College
John Bravman, president of Bucknell University
Christopher Kimball, president of California Lutheran University
Jeffrey Armstrong, president of California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
Timothy White, chancellor of California State University System
Gayle Hutchinson, president of California State University-Chico
Leroy Morishita, president of California State University-East Bay
Jane Conoley, president of California State University-Long Beach
Dianne Harrison, president of California State University-Northridge
Robert Nelsen, president of California State University-Sacramento
Gregory Smith, president of Central Community College
William Guerriero, interim president of Chandler-Gilbert Community College
David Finegold, president of Chatham University
James Milliken, chancellor of City University of New York (CUNY)
David Angel, president of Clark University
Anthony Collins, president of Clarkson University
David McInally, president of Coe College
Susan Stuebner, president of Colby-Sawyer College
Brian Casey, president of Colgate University
Darron Collins, president of College of the Atlantic
Lee Bollinger, president of Columbia University
Katherine Bergeron, president of Connecticut College
Maria Thompson, president of Coppin State University
Carol Quillen, president of Davidson College
Jean Goodnow, president of Delta College
Adam Weinberg, president of Denison University
Neil Weissman, acting president of Dickinson College
Elsa Núñez, president of Eastern Connecticut State University
Mary Cullinan, president of Eastern Washington University
Donald Eastman, president of Eckerd College
Lee Pelton, president of Emerson College
Janet Eisner, president of Emmanuel College
Jake Schrum, president of Emory & Henry College
Javier Cevallos, president of Framingham State University
Ronald Nowaczyk, president of Frostburg State University
Elizabeth Davis, president of Furman University
Robert Kenny, interim president of Goddard College
José Bowen, president of Goucher College
Robert Pura, president of Greenfield Community College
Raynard Kington, president of Grinnell College
Jane Fernandes, president of Guilford College
Jonathan Lash, president of Hampshire College
Kimberly Benston, president of Haverford College
Lisa Rossbacher, president of Humboldt State University
Alan Cramb, president of Illinois Institute of Technology
James Troha, president of Juniata College
Jorge Gonzalez, president of Kalamazoo College
Dawood Farahi, president of Kean University
Leslie Bellavance, president of Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University
Sean Decatur, president of Kenyon College
Alison Byerly, president of Lafayette College
Linda Lujan, president of Lamar Community College
Mary Spilde, president of Lane Community College
Lewis Thayne, president of Lebanon Valley College
Jo Ann Rooney, president of Loyola University Chicago
Kevin Wildes, president of Loyola University New Orleans
Paula Carlson, president of Luther College
Brian Rosenberg, president of Macalester College
Kevin Quigley, president of Marlboro College
David Podell, president of Massachusetts Bay Community College
Lou Anna Simon, president of Michigan State University
Laurie Patton, president of Middlebury College
John Anderson, president of Millersville University of Pennsylvania
Debra Derr, president of Mt. Hood Community College
Charles Lief, president of Naropa University
Milan Milasinovic, president of New England Culinary Institute
Joel Bloom, president of New Jersey Institute of Technology
Michael Young, president of New York Film Academy
Andrew Hamilton, president of New York University
Christa Slejko, president of North Lake College
Joseph Aoun, president of Northeastern University
Morton Schapiro, president of Northwestern University
Marvin Krislov, president of Oberlin College
Jonathan Veitch, president of Occidental College
Lawrence Schall, president of Oglethorpe University
Allan Belton, president of Pacific Lutheran University
Thomas Ramage, president of Parkland College
Donald Christian, of SUNY New Paltz
Kristine Young, of SUNY Orange
Valerie Smith, of Swarthmore College
David Van Zandt, of The New School
Eric Barron, of The Pennsylvania State University
Kim Schatzel, of Towson University
Joanne Berger-Sweeney, of Trinity College (CT)
Karin Hilgersom, of Truckee Meadows Community College
Anthony Monaco, of Tufts University
Stephen Ainlay, of Union College (NY)
Melik Khoury, of Unity College
Pradeep Khosla, of University of California San Diego
Nicholas Dirks, of University of California, Berkeley
Ralph Hexter, of University of California, Davis
Howard Gillman, of University of California, Irvine
Dorothy Leland, of University of California, Merced
Kim Wilcox, of University of California, Riverside
Max Boykoff, of University of Colorado
Susan Herbst, of University of Connecticut
Rebecca Chopp, of University of Denver
David Lassner, of University of Hawaii
Bruce Harreld, of University of Iowa
Wallace Loh, of University of Maryland
Donald Boesch, of University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science
Wallace Loh, of University of Maryland College Park
Juliette Bell, of University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Javier Miyares, of University of Maryland University College
Jay Perman, of University of Maryland, Baltimore
Freeman Hrabowski, of University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Keith Motley, of University of Massachusetts Boston
Michelle Behr, of University of Minnesota Morris
Mark Huddleston, of University of New Hampshire
Ronald Crutcher, of University of Richmond
Paul Fitzgerald, of University of San Francisco
Robert Caret, of University System of MD
Jonathan Chenette, of Vassar College
Thomas Greene, of Vermont College of Fine Arts
Marc Mihaly, of Vermont Law School
Peter Donohue, of Villanova University
Scott Miller, of Virginia Wesleyan University
Paula Johnson, of Wellesley College
Jonathan Gibralter, of Wells College
Michael Roth, of Wesleyan University
John M. Dunn, of Western Michigan University
Lee Rasch, of Western Technical College
Dennis Hanno, of Wheaton College (MA)
Kathleen Murray, of Whitman College
Adam Falk, of Williams College
Companies with over $100 million in revenue or investment firms with over $5 billion in assets under management
Adidas
Adobe
Allianz SE
Amazon
Ameresco, Inc.
Amy’s Kitchen
Annie’s, Inc.
Apple
AppNexus
Aspen Skiing Company
Autodesk
Aveda
Avery Dennison
Ben & Jerry’s
Bloomberg LP
Blue Apron
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Boston Trust/Walden Asset Management
BROAD Group
Brooks Sports
Burton Snowboards
CA Technologies
Califia Farms
California State Controller
CalPERS
CalSTRS
Calvert Research and Management
Campbell Soup Company
Capricorn Investment Group
Catholic Health Initiatives
ClearBridge Investments
Clif Bar & Co.
Columbia Sportswear Company
Committee on Mission Responsibility Through Investment of the Presbyterian Church U.S.A.
Danone
DanoneWave
Dansko Inc
Dignity Health
Dr. Bronner’s Magic Soaps
Eagle Creek
Eastern Bank
eBay
Eco-Products
EDF Group
Edison International
EILEEN FISHER
Etsy, Inc.
Evian
Fetzer Vineyards
Gap Inc.
GCI General Contractors
General Assembly
Google Inc.
Happy Family Brands
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
IKEA NA Services LLC
Impax Asset Management
Infinera
Ingersoll Rand
Intel Corporation
Interface
Invenergy
J&B Importers, Inc.
JanSport
JLL
Johnson Controls
Jonathan Rose Companies
Kargo
KEEN, Inc
Levi Strauss & Co.
Lyft
ManpowerGroup
Mars, Incorporated
Microsoft
Miller/Howard Investments, Inc.
Mirova
MongoDB
National Co+op Grocers
NIKE
Uber Technologies, Inc.
Yahoo! Inc.
Companies with under $100 million in revenue or investors with less than $5 billion under management
2 Point Perspective: Architecture
2050 Partners, Inc.
22 Designs
23andMe
3rd Rock Data, Inc.
475 High Performance Building Supply
7th Generation Labs
Admix, Inc.
Adrian Dominican Sisters, Portfolio Advisory Board
Adventive
AdventureCORPS, Inc.
Aegis Renewable Energy
Aggie Writing Services
Alameda Natural Grocery
Aleva Stores
Alnical LLC
AlphaGlider LLC
Alpine Enterprises Inc.
Alter Eco
Alter Eco Foods
Amalgamated Bank
Amavida Coffee and Trading Company
Ambata Capital, LLC
Ambatalia
American Outdoor Products, Inc.
American Reading Company
Amicus Green Building Center, LLC
Amper Music
Angstrom Science Inc.
AnthemWild
Anthesis Group
Anthropocene Institute
Antonelli’s Cheese LLC
Aphra Communications
Appalachian Ski Mtn. Inc.
Appalachian Tails
Applied Sustainability Group
Apricus Solar Hot Water
Arapahoe Basin
Arctic Solar Ventures Corporation
Arjuna Capital
Arkadium
Arkin Tilt Architects
Armstrong Design Office
Artemis Water Strategy
As You Sow
Aspen Brewing Company
Assistant Solar LLC
At the Epicenter
Athens Impact Socially Responsible Investments
Aunt Bertha
Avalon Enterprises Inc
AVG
AW Bernard, Inc.
Azzad Asset Management
B Lab
B.E.S.T.
Badger
Bamboo Living
BamCore LLC
Bard Rao + Athanas Consulting Engineers LLC.
Bario Neal Jewelry
Barrett International Technology Incorporated
Beautycounter
Beechleaf Design
BELKIS Consulting, LLC
Bella Luna Toys
Bent Paddle Brewing Co.
Bergsund DeLaney Architecture
Beyond Broth
Big Kid Science
Big Path Capital
Big Sky Resort
Biohabitats, Inc
Biomimicry 3.8
Biositu, LLC
Bisbee Food Co-op
Blue Brook Architecture, Inc.
Blue Gothic Design Studios, LLC
Blue Moon Wellness
Blue Mountain Solar, Inc.
Blue Star Integrative Studio
BlueKitty, Inc.
Bluestone Life Insurance Company
Blumenthal Consulting
Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area
Bonnaire Enterprises LLC
Bora Architects
Boreal Mountain Resort
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC
Boulder Associates
Box Latch Products made by Eco Latch Systems, LLC
Boyne Resorts
Brannan Management Company
Breaking Ground Contracting
Brew Media Relations
Brewery Vivant
Bridges Produce
Brighton Resort
Brink Communications
Briotech, Inc
Bruss Project Management
Buglet Solar Electric Installation
Bullitt Foundation
Bunk House at ZION
Business Consulting of NH, LLC
Business Culture Consultants
Business Wisdom
C+C
Cahail Construction
California Ski Industry Association
Cambridge Energy Advisors
Cambridge Naturals
Campman
Cantabrigian Mechanics
Carbon Credit Capital
Carol Cone ON PURPOSE
Carolina Biodiesel, LLC
Catbird
Cause Strategy Partners, LLC
CDI Meters, Inc.
Ceconi Consulting
Center for Purposeful Leadership
CenterPoint Financial, Inc.
CF Services Group, Inc.
CFO on Speed Dial
ChangeWorks of the Heartland
Chosen Futures
Christopher Intellectual Property Law, PLLC
Christopher Reynolds Foundations
Chuckanut Builders
Ciao Thyme
Circle Furniture
City Compost
Clarifai
Classique Floors + Tile
Clean Edge, Inc.
Clean Yield Asset Management
CleanCapital
CleanChoice Energy, Inc.
Clif Family Winery
Climate Coach International
Climate Social, LLC
Cloudability
Codecademy
Coerver Analytics, LLC
Coherence Collaborative
Collective Resource, Inc.
Columbia Green Technologies
Common
Confections With Convictions, LLC
Confluence Sustainability
Congregation of St. Joseph
Connective Impact
Conscious Business Institute
CONTEMPL8 T-SHIRTS LLC
Convex Technologies, Inc.
Cool Energy, Inc.
Copper Mountain Ski Resort
Coppertoppe Inn & Retreat Center
Coradine Aviation Systems
Cornerstone Capital Group
Cornucopia Group
Corporate Sustainability Advisors LLC
Cotopaxi
COULSON
Council Fire
CRAFT
Craft, Main & Co.
Creative Action Network
Creative Creek, LLC
Cricket Design Works
Crosby Hop Farm, LLC
CrowdBureau, LLC
Crystal Mountain Resort
CTA Architects Engineers
Culinary Culture Connections, LLC
Curren Media Group
Current-C Energy Systems, Inc.
Dana Lund Landscaping
Dang Foods
Daughters of Charity, Province of St. Louise
Debra’s Natural Gourmet
Decheng Capital
Decoding Sustainability
Deer Valley Resort
Dehn Bloom Design
Desmos Inc
Detour, The Adventure Travel Marketplace
Digs
Distance Learning Consulting
Dobson Pipe Organ Builders
Domini Impact Investments LLC
Dominican Sisters of Hope
Dominican Sisters of Sparkill
DoneGood
Dopper
Dr. Brite
e-DonorCare Technologies, Inc
Earth Equals, Inc.
Earth Equity Advisors
Earth Friendly Products
EarthKind Energy
Earthly Ideas LLC
Earthy, LLC
Echo Credits
Eclipse Services, A Division of Quadrivium, Inc.
Ecobutterfly Organics
EcoConsulting
Ecodeo
EcoPlum
Ecosystems Group, Inc.
Eighty2degrees Design Studio
Elk Packaging
Emerger Strategies
Emmy’s Organics, Inc.
Encourage Capital
Endosys
Endurance Capital Partners, LLC
Energineers
Energy Studio, Inc.
EnergyWorks
enso collaborative
Enviro-Stewards Inc.
Environment & Enterprise Strategies
Envizi
Epic Capital Wealth Management
Equilibrium Services Group, Inc.
Espresso Parts
Ethical Bean Coffee
Ethos Capital Realty Partners
Evangelical Lutheran Church in America
Evelina Eco Events
Everence and the Praxis Mutual Funds
Evergreen Consulting & Training
Evergreen Sustainability, LLC
Evolution Marketing
Ewers Architecture
Fattail Financial Advisory Group Inc
Felican Sisters of North America
Fiberactive Oranics, LLC
Fieldlens
Filtrine Manufacturing Company
Fireclay Tile
Firefly Chocolate
First Affirmative Financial Network
Fission Strategy
Flink Energy Consulting
Florida Eco Products
Footprint Power LLC
Formata
Foursquare
Framework LLC
Franciscan Sisters of Allegany NY
Fred Thomas Resort Inc.
Friends Fiduciary Corporation
Full Picture
FullCycle Energy LP
Fully
FUTUREMADE
Gale River Motel, LLC
Gara Landscapes, LLC
Gaumenkitzel Restaurant
Generate Capital, Inc.
Gladstone Group
Global Organics
Globelé Energy
GOOD COMPANY
Good Start Packaging
GoodLight Natural Candles
Goodmeetsworld
goTenna
Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc.
GPM Global
Gracefully Global Group LLC
Great Green Content
Green America’s Green Business Network
Green Century Capital Management
Green Dinosaur, Inc.
Green Girl Land Development Solutions LLC
Green Hammer
Green Heron Tools, LLC
Green Ideals Group
Green Retirement, Inc.
Greenbank Associates
greenblendz, inc
Greentown Labs
Greenvest
Griesinger Films
Group Nine Media
GruenerVentures
Halperin Creative, LLC
Hammerschlag & Co. LLC
Hand in Hand Soap
Handy
Hangar
Hannon Armstrong
Hazelrigs Architecture & Design, pllc
HeartPath Acupuncture, LLC
Helicon Works
Heritage Solutions
HJKessler Associates
Holiday Valley Resort
Home Efficiency Resources
Homefree, LLC
Horse & Dragon Brewing Company
House Kombucha
HSL Development
Humanity, Inc/SoulBrandingSM? Institute
Hungryroot
HydroCycle Engineering
HydroQuest
ICCR (Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility)
IceStone LLC
ICO Consulting
Ideal Energy Inc
Ideal Energy Inc.
Image 4
Impact Infrastructure, Inc.
Incandescent
Independence Solar
Independent Power Systems
Indigo Natural Marketing & Sales
Indow
Infer Energy
Infinitum Humanitarian Systems
Information Technology Industry Council
inNative
Innovative Power Systems, Inc.
Inntopia
Inquiry Institute International
Insight Network LLC
InStep Consulting LLC
Integral Group
Integrated Power Contracting LLC
Intersection
Intex Solutions, Inc.
Investment Insights, Inc
IRN-The Reuse Network
Iroquois Valley Farms
ISOS Group
iSpring
Glynn & Company
Jahmu PBC
Janarus – The Good Janitors
JLens Investor Network
Joe’s Tree Service, LLC
Joule Energy
JSA Financial Group
JTN Energy
Just Business
JUST Water
Kahl Consultants
Keap Candles
Keene Advisors
Kennard Wealth Management Group
KERBspace
Kickstarter, PBC
Kikim Media
Killington Pico Ski Resort
Kimberton Whole Foods
Kinetic North Consulting LLC
Kirksey Architecture
KL Felicitas Foundation
Kleynimals
Knotel
Koppett.
Kuity, Corp.
Lamey-Wellehan
Last Bottle Clothing
Law Office of Nancy D. Israel
Law++
Leadership Momentum
LEEDerGroup.com
Lex Machina
Lex Ultima Consulting, LLC
Liftopia
LighTec, Inc.
Livingston Energy Innovations
LivSolar Eco Energy
Liz Muller & Partners
LMK Brands
Longhorn Solar
Loom Decor
Loon Mountain
Loring, Wolcott & Coolidge
Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI)
Lotus Foods, Inc.
M&E Engineers, Inc.
Mack Weldon
Macroclimate LLC
Macson Investments
Manaaki
Management Resources
Mangrove Web Development
Manhattan Holistic Chamber of Commerce
Marqeta, Inc.
Marshall Street Management
Maryknoll Sisters
Massanutten Resort
Matter Unlimited
McKnight Foundation
McPherson Strategies, LLC
Meetup
Merck Family Fund
Mercury Press International
Mercy Health
Mercy Investment Services
Metro Paws LLC
Metropolitan Group
Metrus Energy, Inc.
MH Immigration Consulting
Michael W. Grainey Consulting, LLC
Midland Machinery Co., Inc
Midland Machinery Co., Inc.
Mightybytes
Millennium Microgrid
Millyard Communications
Missy J’s Snacks + Treats
MMercer Consulting
Modavanti
Monadnock Food Co-op
Moontrail
Moore Capital Management
MooreBetterFood
Motivate
Mountain Gear
Mountain High Resort
Mountain Rider’s Alliance
MovingWorlds
Mt Bachelor LLC
Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Resort
mvWiFi, llc
My Trail Company
MyFlightbook
Namu Baru Inc.
NASW, SC Chapter
Nathan Cummings Foundation
National Car Charging LLC
National Latino Farmers & Ranchers Trade Association
Natixis Asset Management
Natural Habitats USA
Natural Investments
Nau International
NeedsList, PBC
Neighborhood Sun
NEMO Equipment
Nestlé U.S.
NetRaising
Nettleton Strategies
New Belgium Brewing
New York City Office of the Comptroller
NewsCred
Next 15
Nia Impact Advisors, LLC
No Typical Moments
Normandeau Associates, Inc
North Berkeley Investment Partners
North Coast Organics
Northeast Solar
NorthStar Asset Management, Inc.
Northwest Coalition for Responsible Investment
Noyes Law Corporation
Nth Power
Numa Marketing
Nurx
Nutiva
NYS Office of the State Comptroller
Oasis Montana Inc.
Oberon Fuels, Inc.
Objective Consulting, Inc.
Ocean View Enterprises
Octagon Builders
Office Nomads
OgreOgress productions
OhmConnect
Oliver Russell
Omnidian
One Architecture
One Village Coffee
OnwardClick, Inc.
Optoro
Oregon State Treasury
ORGANIC INDIA
organicARCHITECT
OSC2
Outdoor Industry Association
Outerknown
Outpost Natural Foods
Owens Business & Consulting, LLC
P.L.A.Y. Pet Lifestyle And You, Inc.
Paladino and Company
paleBLUEdot LLC
Paradigm General Contractors/ Construction Managers
Parasolka
Parnassus Investments
Patagonia
Pax World Funds
Peace Coffee
Pearson
Pegasus Capital Advisors, L.P.
Peninsula Clean Energy
PeopleDoc
PeopleSense Consulting
Perkins+Will
Permaculture Gardens
Pete and Gerry’s Organics, LLC
Peter L. VIlla Fine Art
PG&E Corporation
Pinwheel
PIPs Rewards
Pisticci Restaurant
Placetailor Inc.
PlanGreen
PlayingFire
PLC Repair
Plum Organics
POWDR
Prairie Ventures, LLC
Prana Business LLC
PRB Connect
Preserve
Priority Veterinary Management Consultants
Progressive Asset Management
Progressive Investment Management
PromptWorks, LLC
ProofPilot
Prophecy Impact Investments, LLC
Prosperity Candle
Providence St. Joseph Health
PSCCU
Public – Supply
Puget Sound Solar
Pulp Pantry
Pure Strategies
Putnam-Pritchard Interiors/NUBU Design
Quad Analytix
Quality Choices, Inc.
Quantum Financial Planning LLC
Quarterdeck LLC
Queen & Associates
Queridomundo Creative
Quizlet, Inc.
Quri
Rancho Gallina Eco-Retreat
Ravenswood Natural Health
RC Flying Cameras, LLC
RDF LLC
Re-nourish, LTD.
REBBL
Red Key Solutions
Reddick Investment Properties
Region VI Coalition for Responsible Investment
ReGrained
REI Co-op
Resource Fiber LLC
Resources In Action
REV Sustainability
Reykjavik Geothermal
Reynders, McVeigh Capital Management
Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner
Ribose Inc.
Rio Grande Renewables, LLC
RiskSOURCE Clark Theders
Rivanna Natural Designs, Inc.
Rivermoor Energy
rksDesign
Rods and Cones
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
Royal DSM
RRS
Rune’s Furniture
s2 Sustainability Consultants
SABArchitects
Safari Energy
Salesforce
Sarah Severn Consulting
Saris
Savenia LLC
Schweitzer Mountain Resort
Scott Echols Group, LLC
Sealed Air Corporation
Seattle City Light
Seed CX
SEED Systems, Inc.
Seniorlink Inc
Seventh Generation
SexyGenius PBC
SFMG
SharePower Responsible Investing, Inc
Shartsis Friese LLP
Sheng AI International llc
Shift Advantage
Shifting Patterns Consulting
Shutterstock, Inc.
Sierra Leadership
Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.
SigFig
Silicon Ranch Corporation
Silicon Valley Leadership Group
Simple Energy
Sisters of Bon Secours, USA
Sisters of Charity, BVM
Sisters of Charity, Halifax
Sisters of Our Lady of Christian Doctrine
Sisters of Saint Joseph
Sisters of Saint Dominic of Blauvelt, NY
Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia
Sisters of St. Joseph
Sisters of the Humility of Mary
Sisters of the Presentation of the BVM, Aberdeen SD
Skanska USA Inc.
Ski Butlers
Skyline Bear Valley Resorts
SMASHsolar
Snowshoe Mountain, Inc.
Social(k) Inc.
Socially Responsible Investment Coalition
Society of St Ursula
Soda Springs Ski Resort
Sojourn Partners
Sol Coast Consulting & Design, LLC
SolarReserve
Solberg MFG
SolEd Benefit Corp
Sonen Capital
Sons and Daughters Farm
Sourcepoint Technologies
South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce
South Salem Cycleworks
Spector and Associates
SPEEDILICIOUS
Splice
Spotify USA Inc.
Square Organics
Squarespace, Inc.
Squaw Valley Ski Holdings
Stakeholders Capital
Starbucks Coffee Company
Starting Line Physical Therapy
STAY VOCAL
Sterner Insurance
Steve Harvey Law LLC
Stevens Pass Mountain Resort
STOKE Certified
StoneWork Capital
Stonyfield
Strategic Rise Partners
Stratus Clean
Strugatz Ventures Inc.
Sugarbush Resort
SunCommon
Sunlight Electric, LLC
Sunsprout Farms of Central Ohio LLC
Surface LLC
SustainAbility
Sustainability and Impact Investing Group of Rockefeller & Co.
Sustainability Dashboard Tools
Sustainability Solutions LLC
Sustainable Action Consulting PBC
Sustainable Business Consulting
Sustainable Choices, LLC
Sustainable Design Consulting, LLC
Sustainable Food Lab
Sustainable Food News
Sustainable Furnishings Council
Sustainable Health Solutions Inc.
Sustainable Investment Group (SIG)
Sustainable Source Studios
Sustainabody
Sustrana
SVT Group
Sycamore Properties
Synapse International
T1C MOMANT
Taos Ski Valley, Inc.
Target
Teague Hopkins Group
Teak Media + Communication
Tech Networks of Boston
Tech:NYC
Telluride Ski & Golf
Ten Over Studio Inc
Terra Alpha Investments, LLC
Terrapin Bright Green
TerraVerde Capital Management LLC
Tesla
Teton Gravity Research
Tevlin Strategic Communication
Text100
Thanksgiving Coffee Company
The Added Edge
The Alchemist Brewery
The Ansar Law Firm
The Blueshirt Group
The Builders Fund
The Carry-On Collective
The Estée Lauder Companies
The Green Engineer, Inc.
The Hartford
The Hvizda Team LLC/ Keller Williams Realty Metro
The John Merck Fund
The Leland Group
The Lion Company, Inc.
The North Face
The Pension Boards – UCC, Inc.
The Philosopher’s Stoneground Regenerative Nut Butters
The Plantsman
The Rose Family Foundation
The Ruskin Group
The Scott Petinga Group
The Shift Network
The Stella Group, Ltd.
The Sustainability Guys
The Traveler Site
The Wei
The YES Bar Company
Thinkshift Communications
thinkstep Inc.
Third Partners, LLC
This Is Folly Design
Thornton Tomasetti
Thought Leader Public Relations
Three Corners Capital
Thrive Impact Sourcing and Ingage Partners
Tierra Vista Tours & Consulting
Tiffany & Co.
Timberland
Time Crunch Health & Fitness
Time4Good
Ting
Toad&Co
TopHatch, Inc.
Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.
TPSS Co-op
Trade It, Inc.
Traditional Medicinals
Transformative Wealth Management, LLC
TransPower
TravGanic
Tri-State Coalition for Responsible Investment
Trillium Asset Management
Trinity Health
Triple Mountain
TripZero
Triskele Collaborative
Tuckerman & Co.
Tumblr, Inc.
Twilio
Uber Technologies, Inc.
UltraCell Insulation, LLC
UncommonGoods
Under Armour
UNFI United Natural Foods Inc.
Unilever
Unitarian Universalist Association
United Church Funds
Unity Digital Agency
Urban Moonshine
Urban Offsets
Vail Resorts
Velasquez Family Coffee
Verdical Group
Veris Wealth Partners
Veritas Technologies LLC
Vermont Ski Areas Association
Vermont Smoke & Cure
Vert Asset Management
Veteran Compost
VF Corporation
Via
VIANOVA
Vigilent
Vilicus Farms
Village Capital
Vincent P. Calvano, LLC
Vinyasun
Virgin Management
Visceral
VisionPoint Consulting, Inc.
Vivid Story
Volvo Group North America
Wagner Custom Skis
Warby Parker
WashPark Capital
Waste Farmers
Watershed West, LLC
WaterSmart Software PBC
WayUp
WeNeedaVacation.com
Whale’s Tale
Wholesum Harvest
Wild Joe*s Coffee Spot
Win Before Trial
Windham Mountain Resort
Winkler Development Corporation
Wired Flare
WNWN International, Inc.
Wolf, DiMatteo + Associates
Woodward Tahoe
WorkSquare
World Centric
Worthen Industries
Wrangler
Wrigley Investments LLC
http://www.cohassetinsurance.com
Wynkoop Properties, LLC
Xanterra Parks & Resorts
Xylem Inc.
YellowDog Printing & Graphics
YIKES, Inc.
Yodsampa Consulting
Yogauonline
York Machine Works
Z I A [zero impact architecture]
Zaurie Zimmerman Associates, Inc.
Zimmer Environmental Improvement
Zmartar, LLC
Zocdoc
Zola