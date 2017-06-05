The climate rebellion is growing fast.

Governors of 12 US states and Puerto Rico have signed on to continue the effort to fulfill America’s pledge in the Paris climate agreement, despite US president Donald Trump’s decision last week to abandon the effort.

New York, Washington State, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Puerto Rico, which have joined the “US Climate Coalition,” which now includes state governments representing 36% of the country’s GDP. They are committing to a concrete goal: Cutting their emissions as much as 28% below 2005 levels in the next three years—as the US originally pledged to do in Paris—and “meeting or exceeding” the targets of the Clean Power Plan, despite the fact that the Trump administration has announced it will work to roll back the Obama-era rules.

Cities, towns, businesses, and universities also are clambering to show their support for the Paris agreement. So far, 211 US mayors have added their names to a pledge to locally honor the Paris agreement climate goals regardless of Trump’s decision, and over 1,000 mayors, businesses, and university presidents have signed onto a parallel declaration organized by several environmental groups. By signing, these entities promised to “pursue ambitious climate goals” and “take forceful action” to reduce their emissions. While it still remains to be seen what specific steps the signatories—which include giants like Apple and Facebook and big pension funds like CalPERS—will take to fulfill that promise, the outpouring of support suggests it is rapidly becoming unfashionable not to take a stance supporting the Paris agreement.

Trump probably didn’t mean to start a tidal wave of action on climate change with his decision, but… he did.

This is the full list of signatories to either the US Climate Coalition, the “US Climate Mayors” commitment, or the “We Are Still In” campaign as of June 5.

