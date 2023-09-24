Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

A coal mine fire in southern China's Guizhou province kills 16 people

Local authorities in southern China say a coal mine fire has killed 16 people

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

BEIJING (AP) — A coal mine fire in southern China killed 16 people on Sunday, according to local authorities.

The blaze broke out at the Shanjiaoshu coal mine in Panguan, a town in Guizhou province.

Watch
Should you keep investing in Big Tech?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How to invest heading into a recession
Tuesday 2:21PM
What inspired Elon Musk's design for Tesla's Cybertruck?
September 14, 2023

An initial investigation suggested the people who died were trapped after a conveyor belt caught fire, the Panzhou city government said in a statement posted on social media.

Advertisement

China, the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, continues to depend heavily on coal for electricity despite massive expansion of its wind and solar power capacity.

The country's coal mining industry has improved the safety conditions for workers in recent years but deaths still happen.