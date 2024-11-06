A one-of-a-kind bottle of scotch, developed in celebration of the Glenlivet’s 200th anniversary, sold for £52,500 ($67,551.48) at a Sotheby’s auction on Tuesday, with all of the sale’s proceeds benefitting the National Trust for Scotland.

The liquor itself was part of the distillery’s Eternal Collection, while the bottle was uniquely designed for the auction. Computational architect Michael Hansmeyer designed the bottle, which is plated in 24-karat gold, set with 37 peridots, and has a pure silver cowl. Hansmeyer also designed a unique 24-karat gold plinth to accompany the bottle.



“My work captures the intersection of architecture and the arts,” Hansmeyer said in a statement. “I created this sculpture as a tribute to the complexity of the Glenlivet’s oldest expression and the rugged beauty of the distillery’s Scottish landscape, capturing the spirit of where innovation meets tradition.”



The Glenlivet Eternal Collection, First Edition, 55 Year Old, is the distillery’s oldest scotch expression to date. The scotch was aged for more than five decades in a seasoned sherry cask, giving the single malt scotch “a complex flavor profile and astonishingly long finish,” according to a statement from the distillery.



Only 100 bottles of the liquor are available for purchase, including the bespoke bottle that was sold at auction. The Glenlivet will release further bottles of the anniversary whisky annually, with each bottle aging slightly more than its predecessor. Each iteration of the scotch will come from the same cask.



“Thanks to decades of collaboration from our team of cask experts, past and present, the introduction of The Eternal Collection represents a monumental moment for whisky connoisseurs and luxury appreciators to add a pivotal piece of Scotch whisky legacy to their collection,” Kevin Balmforth, the Glenlivet cask master, said in a statement.



“It epitomizes the Glenlivet’s commitment to excellence within Scotch innovation as we continue to push to creative new heights in single malts.”



