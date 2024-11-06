Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Collecting

A one-of-a-kind Glenlivet scotch sold for $67,000. See how it compares to the most expensive liquor ever sold

The liquor itself was part of the Glenlivet's Eternal Collection, while the bottle was uniquely designed for the auction

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled A one-of-a-kind Glenlivet scotch sold for $67,000. See how it compares to the most expensive liquor ever sold
Photo: The Glenlivet/Sotheby’s Auctions

A one-of-a-kind bottle of scotch, developed in celebration of the Glenlivet’s 200th anniversary, sold for £52,500 ($67,551.48) at a Sotheby’s auction on Tuesday, with all of the sale’s proceeds benefitting the National Trust for Scotland.

The liquor itself was part of the distillery’s Eternal Collection, while the bottle was uniquely designed for the auction. Computational architect Michael Hansmeyer designed the bottle, which is plated in 24-karat gold, set with 37 peridots, and has a pure silver cowl. Hansmeyer also designed a unique 24-karat gold plinth to accompany the bottle.

“My work captures the intersection of architecture and the arts,” Hansmeyer said in a statement. “I created this sculpture as a tribute to the complexity of the Glenlivet’s oldest expression and the rugged beauty of the distillery’s Scottish landscape, capturing the spirit of where innovation meets tradition.”

The Glenlivet Eternal Collection, First Edition, 55 Year Old, is the distillery’s oldest scotch expression to date. The scotch was aged for more than five decades in a seasoned sherry cask, giving the single malt scotch “a complex flavor profile and astonishingly long finish,” according to a statement from the distillery.

Only 100 bottles of the liquor are available for purchase, including the bespoke bottle that was sold at auction. The Glenlivet will release further bottles of the anniversary whisky annually, with each bottle aging slightly more than its predecessor. Each iteration of the scotch will come from the same cask.

“Thanks to decades of collaboration from our team of cask experts, past and present, the introduction of The Eternal Collection represents a monumental moment for whisky connoisseurs and luxury appreciators to add a pivotal piece of Scotch whisky legacy to their collection,” Kevin Balmforth, the Glenlivet cask master, said in a statement.

“It epitomizes the Glenlivet’s commitment to excellence within Scotch innovation as we continue to push to creative new heights in single malts.”

Continue reading to learn more about the most expensive bottles of alcohol ever sold.

Chateau d’Yquem 1811 wine – $117,000

three French wine bottles of Chateau d'Yquem (at R) and a bottle of Chateau d'Yquem from 1811 (L) during a prestigeous Bordeaux wine sale. F
Image: THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)

The most expensive bottle of white wine ever sold at auction is an 1811 bottle of Chateau d’Yquem (MC) that was sold for $117,000 in 2011. French sommelier Christian Vannequé purchased the dessert wine with the intention of commemorating the 50th anniversary of his own career in wine tasting —though he died before reaching that milestone.

1762 Gautier cognac– $144,525

Image for article titled A one-of-a-kind Glenlivet scotch sold for $67,000. See how it compares to the most expensive liquor ever sold
Image: Maison Gautier Cognac

A bottle of 1762 Gautier was the oldest cognac ever sold at auction, according to Sothebys. The cognac dates to before the French Revolution and is believed to have been bottled in the 1840s. A family purchased the liquor for the equivalent of $144,525 in 2020 — setting a record for the most expensive cognac ever sold.

Romanée Conti 1945 Domaine – $558,000

A Romanée-Conti bottle of 1989 estimated between 6000 and 7000 euros is displayed, on May 12, 2014 in the historic luxury art nouveau hotel Lutetia in Paris
Image: FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)

In 2018, a private collector purchased a bottle of 1945 Romanée-Conti for $558,000 — setting the world record for the most expensive wine ever purchased at auction. The 1945 vintage is considered a “unicorn wine” because so few bottles were produced that year due to inclement weather.

“If you want to drink the world’s most special bottle of wine, this is it,” Jamie Ritchie, worldwide head of wine for Sotheby’s, told Bloomberg after the sale.

Louis XIII: 1874 – $2,188,280

Louis XIII Cognac is poured during a celebration
Image: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Haute Living (Getty Images)

Vietnamese collector Nguyen Dinh Tuan Viet bought a bottle of Louis XIII: 1874 in January 2024 for $2,188,280, making it the most expensive cognac ever purchased in a private sale. Louis XIII has long been known as a purveyor of high-quality cognacs — in 2022, the brand even created a line of high-end fragrances inspired by the liquor.

Macallan Adami 1926 – $2.7 million

Image for article titled A one-of-a-kind Glenlivet scotch sold for $67,000. See how it compares to the most expensive liquor ever sold
Image: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Sotheby’s (Getty Images)

A bottle of Macallan 1926 single malt whiskey sold for $2.7 million in a 2023 auction, making it the most expensive wine or spirit ever purchased. The prohibition-era whiskey was aged for 60 years before being bottled in 1986. When the whiskey was first bottled, it was not put on sale — rather, 40 bottles were offered to Macallan’s top customers. It is unknown how many bottles of the whiskey remain in existence today.

