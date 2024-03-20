There's a YouTube channel just for drivers crashing into the same curve over and over

We all love a bit of schadenfreude on occasion, who can blame us, we’re only human. So when a new YouTube channel pops up and it’s just footage of drivers taking a sharp corner too quickly, and the results of their screwup, of course we’re going to sit and watch these videos until the cows come home. There’s nothing that can make you feel better about your own driving abilities than watching others bash their cars and motorcycles against rocks, trees, sharp curve signs, or other cars. Thankfully this curve is slow enough that none of these crashes appear to be particularly dangerous, and certainly not fatal.



So journey down the rabbit hole with us as we review a bunch of videos of dummies driving poorly. It’ll be fun!

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.