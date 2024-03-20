Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
There's a YouTube channel just for drivers crashing into the same curve over and over

Thankfully the curve looks to be slow enough that none of the crashes appear to be particularly dangerous

By
Bradley Brownell / Jalopnik
Gif: The Turn/ YouTube

We all love a bit of schadenfreude on occasion, who can blame us, we’re only human. So when a new YouTube channel pops up and it’s just footage of drivers taking a sharp corner too quickly, and the results of their screwup, of course we’re going to sit and watch these videos until the cows come home. There’s nothing that can make you feel better about your own driving abilities than watching others bash their cars and motorcycles against rocks, trees, sharp curve signs, or other cars. Thankfully this curve is slow enough that none of these crashes appear to be particularly dangerous, and certainly not fatal.

So journey down the rabbit hole with us as we review a bunch of videos of dummies driving poorly. It’ll be fun!

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

Just Jeepin' Around

Just Jeepin’ Around

It’s a jeep thing, you wouldn’t understand. #snow #crash #fail

A Jeep driver is over-confident in the abilities of their crossover in a blizzard. Not really shocking, is it?

The Brake's On The Left

The Brake’s On The Left

Honda coming in hot catching air. #crash #honda #baddrivers

This Accord absolutely ate a rock head-on, and it can’t feel its radiator anymore. Less loud pedal, more brake.

Tesla Crunches, Then Gets Crunched

Tesla Crunches, Then Gets Crunched

The Turn strikes again. #crash #tesla #trending

I swear, ya’ll need to be buying better tires and driving with larger gaps to the car ahead. This is ridiculous.

Might Have Made It If You Kept Your Foot In

Might Have Made It If You Kept Your Foot In

SUVs can drive fast in the snow, but can they stop in it? #crash #fail #baddrivers

A dab of oppo and a quick boot to the throttle might have pulled this one off. Maybe.

Three In One!

Three In One!

Crash right in front of the police. #crash #snow #police #accident.

Car goes off the road. Tow truck comes. Car hits another car avoiding the first crash. A tale as old as time.

Gettin' It Coming And Going

Gettin’ It Coming And Going

More crashes at the turn. #snow #crash #fail

This curve is apparently difficult to navigate from both directions.

Lockin' Up

Lockin’ Up

Sliding on ... salt?? #crash #fail #carcrash

This older GM had a hard time getting whoa’d up in time for the corner, and the layer of salt on the ground didn’t help.

Take It Easy

Take It Easy

Supercars take it slower in the dry than some do in the snow. #takeiteasy #dontcrash

This Lamborghini and Ferrari duo understand the rules of the game at OG Corner. Go slow, make it home.

The Mitsubishi Slide

The Mitsubishi Slide

Oil Pan has left the chat ... #crash #fail #carcrash

It’s called understeer. Get used to it.

Ural In Trouble

Ural In Trouble

Motorcycle Parkour #motorcycle #crash #fail

Sidecars scare the shit out of me, and this has a lot to do with it. You can see that the rider got in a little too hot and instead of being able to lean into the curve, the sidecar lifts up and runs the whole damn thing out of shape. I hope the landing was soft.

Dump Truck

Dump Truck

Gotta test your airbags now and then. #crash #fail #ice

This GMC pickup ain’t hauling nothin’ but the mail. Boom, took out a sign and the entire left front suspension.

The Wrong Way vs. The Right Way

The Wrong Way vs. The Right Way

Truck vs. car: will one, if either, make it? #crash #snow #fail

A scientific study of the effect of weight on centripetal force and the pull of the ditch.

Here's Your Sign

Here’s Your Sign

If a car hits a tree, does it make a sound? Let’s find out ! #crash #fail #snow

When there’s a series of big yellow signs with a reflective black arrow on them, maybe slow down a little more.

Takumi Fujiwara, I Presume?

Takumi Fujiwara, I Presume?

Going to need a fast 🩳change. #crash #fail #baddrivers

I wonder if you know
How they live in Tokyo
If you seen it, then you mean it
Then you know you have to go…

Four Hit Combo

Four Hit Combo

How many things need to get hit to stop this SUV? #fail #crash #carcrash

That header into the tree would have been a lot worse if they hadn’t hit three other signs and trees on the way in.

Almost Saved It

Almost Saved It

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes... #crash #fail #carcrash

Who put that sign there?

The Compilation

The Compilation

The first turn crash compilation...

Here’s some more compiled into a big video that didn’t make it to their own YouTube clips. Just keep watching them on repeat and enjoy the rest of your day.

