Aardvark Therapeutics Inc. (AARD) reports earnings

Aardvark Therapeutics Inc. (AARD-3.36% ) has filed its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details the company's focus on developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics targeting Bitter Taste Receptors (TAS2Rs) for metabolic diseases. The lead product candidate, ARD-101, is undergoing a Phase 3 clinical trial for hyperphagia in Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

Aardvark plans to evaluate ARD-101 in a Phase 2 trial for hyperphagia associated with hypothalamic obesity. The company also aims to develop ARD-201, a combination therapy for obesity-related conditions.

The report highlights the company's financial status, indicating a net loss of $20.6 million for 2024, with an accumulated deficit of $58.3 million. Aardvark raised approximately $87.5 million from its IPO in February 2025.

Aardvark's strategy includes expanding clinical and regulatory capabilities and exploring strategic collaborations. The company has received Orphan Drug Designation for ARD-101 in PWS.

The filing discusses potential risks, including reliance on third-party manufacturers, competition, and the need for additional financing. Aardvark acknowledges the challenges in enrolling patients for clinical trials due to the low prevalence of certain conditions.

Aardvark emphasizes its commitment to obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing its product candidates. The company plans to expand its operations and infrastructure to support future growth.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Aardvark Therapeutics Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.