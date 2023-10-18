Abbott: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ABBOTT PARK, Ill. (AP) — ABBOTT PARK, Ill. (AP) — Abbott Laboratories (ABT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.44 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Abbott Park, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.14 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs posted revenue of $10.14 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.79 billion.

Abbott expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.42 to $4.46 per share.

Abbott shares have fallen 16% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 14%. The stock has declined 11% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABT