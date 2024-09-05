Abbott just launched a $49 continuous glucose monitor — for people without diabetes

Abbott Laboratories ABT+1.09% launched today its first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor aimed at consumers without diabetes.



The healthcare giant’s Lingo monitor is available without a prescription for $49 to consumers 18 years and older and who are not taking insulin.

Typically, continuous glucose monitors are used by people with diabetes to track their realtime blood-sugar levels. However, Abbott is targeting this new device at people who want to “improve their overall health and wellness.”

“There is a great deal of interest in tracking biomarkers that provide insights into one’s health and wellness that were previously undetectable using the trackers available to consumers,” said Olivier Ropars, vice president of Abbott’s Lingo business, in a press release. “Abbott’s Lingo tracks your glucose 24/7, translating the data into insights and bridging the gap between traditional healthcare and preventative measures.”

Abbott’s new Lingo system includes a biosensor that attaches to the back of the arm and can be worn for up to 14 days. The sensor will monitor blood sugar levels 24/7 and send that data to the Lingo app on a smartphone.

Abbott says the app can help users with limiting glucose spikes, weight management, and improving sleep.

“Physical activity and nutrition are two major factors that impact glucose variability and while glucose spikes are normal, fewer spikes and crashes are associated with numerous short-term and long-term health benefits,” said Fred St. Goar, cardiologist and medical director of El Camino Health Heart and Vascular Institute, in Abbott’s press statement.

Abbott’s rival, Dexcom, launched its own over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor in late August for $89. Dexcom’s monitor can also be used by patients with type 2 diabetes who don’t take insulin.

The Food and Drug Administration approved a second over-the-counter monitor from Abbott in June that could also be used by patients with type 2 diabetes. Abbott has not announced yet when this monitor will be available.