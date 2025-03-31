ADM Endeavors Inc (ADMQ) reports earnings

In This Story ADMQ 0.00%

ADM Endeavors Inc (ADMQ0.00% ) . has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success

The filing includes financial statements for the year, showing an increase in revenue to $5,760,459 from $5,188,930 in the previous year. This increase is primarily attributed to growth in the government entity segment.

Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success

Cost of revenues for the year was $3,774,571, representing 65% of revenue, compared to 71% in the previous year. The decrease in cost ratio is due to increased sales.

Advertisement

The company reported a net income of $324,311 for the year, compared to $137,468 in the previous year.

Advertisement

Cash provided by operating activities was $284,256, while cash used in investing activities was $2,295,639, primarily for the purchase of property and equipment.

Advertisement

Cash provided by financing activities was $2,122,421, consisting mainly of proceeds from notes payable.

ADM Endeavors had a working capital of $385,087 as of December 31, 2024. The company believes its cash flow from operations and cash balance are sufficient to meet its cash requirements for the next 12 months.

Advertisement

The filing also details various business operations, including the acquisition of embroidery equipment and related assets from Innovative Impressions, Inc.

ADM Endeavors does not anticipate paying dividends in the foreseeable future.

The company identified material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting, including a lack of independent directors and insufficient accounting personnel.

Advertisement

ADM Endeavors focuses on its Just Right Products operations, which include retail sales, screen print promotions, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the ADM Endeavors Inc annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.