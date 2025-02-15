Adobe's AI videos, PIN's AI app, and a Nvidia challenger gets millions: This week's AI launches

Adobe (ADBE) released a beta version of its Firefly Video Model to the public this week — the market’s first commercially safe generative AI model for video, according to the company. The AI video model is available through Adobe’s new Firefly app and Premiere Pro with Generative Extend.

The Firefly app integrates with Adobe’s other applications such as Photoshop and Express, so creators can use it for text-to-video generation, video storyboards, and more.

“Firefly is designed for creative professionals looking for unmatched creative control and IP-friendly tools that can be used safely and effectively in both ideation and production,” David Wadhwani, president of Adobe’s digital media business, said in a statement. “We’ve been thrilled to hear from beta customers who’ve found it a game-changer for ideating concepts and producing stunning videos, and we can’t wait to see how the creative community uses it to bring their stories to the world.”