Send us a tip!
Business News

AeroVironment: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News


ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $21.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The maker of unmanned aircrafts posted revenue of $152.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $137.2 million.

AeroVironment expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $645 million to $675 million.

AeroVironment shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $95.53, a rise of 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVAV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVAV