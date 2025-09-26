5 coastal cities where you can actually afford to live

Living near the beach feels like an out-of-reach dream for most people. But the coastal lifestyle doesn’t always come at a crazy cost.

To identify where seaside living is still within reach, ConsumerAffairs reviewed 143 cities along the U.S. coastline and scored them on factors like affordability, safety, job opportunities, and overall quality of life.

What the research shows is encouraging: several cities offer both access to the beach and a realistic cost of living. From Florida’s shores to the Pacific Northwest, these five stand out as the best affordable coastal metros for 2025.

