5 coastal cities where you can actually afford to live
Plenty of beachside cities are unaffordable, but there are still well-priced places near the ocean if you know where to look
Living near the beach feels like an out-of-reach dream for most people. But the coastal lifestyle doesn’t always come at a crazy cost.
To identify where seaside living is still within reach, ConsumerAffairs reviewed 143 cities along the U.S. coastline and scored them on factors like affordability, safety, job opportunities, and overall quality of life.
What the research shows is encouraging: several cities offer both access to the beach and a realistic cost of living. From Florida’s shores to the Pacific Northwest, these five stand out as the best affordable coastal metros for 2025.
5. La Porte, Texas
Just east of Houston, La Porte rounds out the top five with its combination of affordability and accessibility, according to ConsumerAffairs. Texas’s relatively light state and local taxes keep overall costs down, and the city saw very few beach closures last year. Locals can relax at half a dozen nearby beaches, including Sylvan Beach Park.
4. Port Charlotte, Florida
Port Charlotte led the rankings in job growth, making it a strong option for workers seeking new opportunities and a beach lifestyle. Its Gulf Coast location offers a variety of state parks and beaches, with abundant sunshine year-round. Residents can also enjoy a slower pace of life compared to Florida’s bigger metro area.
3. Jacksonville, North Carolina
Jacksonville ranks among the most affordable coastal metros in the study, with one of the lowest median rent levels in the dataset. The city also posted some of the strongest employment gains between 2019 and 2023. Residents there enjoy miles and miles of shoreline, including North Topsail Beach and Bear Island.
2. Bremerton, Washington
Located across the Puget Sound from Seattle, Bremerton scores highly thanks to its low coastal risk rating and access to outdoor recreation. Residents enjoy more than 150 beaches in the surrounding county, from rugged rocky stretches to family-friendly parks. The climate is also a perk: Bremerton doesn’t experience the sticky humidity that plagues many coastal areas.
1. Pensacola, Florida
Pensacola takes first spot thanks to low housing costs and outdoor amenities. Rent prices come in well below the average for coastal cities, and home prices are relatively affordable compared to local incomes. The city also offers dozens of public access points along its shoreline, plus parks and green spaces within easy reach for most residents.