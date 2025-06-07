How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The 5 most affordable states in America — and the 5 least affordable

Personal Finance

Cost-of-living concerns will follow you wherever you live, but some states make it easier to get by than others

By
Ben Kesslen
5th Most Affordable: Iowa
Photo: spawns (Getty Images)

Affordability is on almost everyone’s mind these days, with tariffs, persistent inflation, and a housing crisis making things worse. But some states have more cost-of-living challenges than others.

In a new report, Oregon Generators, a company specializing in residential and commercial generator installation, set out to find the most and least affordable states.

It looked at data from all 50 states across eight weighted factors: median household income, typical home value, fair market house rent, average grocery costs, percentage of adults avoiding healthcare due to cost, average monthly utility costs, tax burden as percentage of income, and sales-tax rates.

“The states ranking highest for affordability share common traits: reasonable housing costs relative to income, manageable tax burdens, and accessible healthcare,” said Corey Gilgan of Oregon Generators.

Continue reading to see which states were ranked as the most and least affordable.

5th Most Affordable: Iowa

5th Most Affordable: Iowa

4th Most Affordable: Montana
Photo: Matt Niebuhr (Getty Images)
4th Most Affordable: Montana

4th Most Affordable: Montana

3rd Most Affordable: South Dakota
Photo: Lisa5201 (Getty Images)
3rd Most Affordable: South Dakota

3rd Most Affordable: South Dakota

2nd Most Affordable: Alaska
Photo: Eddie Brady (Getty Images)
2nd Most Affordable: Alaska

2nd Most Affordable: Alaska

Most Affordable: New Hampshire
Photo: Jay Berkow Photography (Getty Images)
Most Affordable: New Hampshire

Most Affordable: New Hampshire

5th Least Affordable: Georgia
Photo: DenisTangneyJr (Getty Images)
5th Least Affordable: Georgia

5th Least Affordable: Georgia

4th Least Affordable: New Jersey
Photo: Rajesh Pandit (Getty Images)
4th Least Affordable: New Jersey

4th Least Affordable: New Jersey

3rd Least Affordable: Arizona
Photo: Richard T. Nowitz (Getty Images)
3rd Least Affordable: Arizona

3rd Least Affordable: Arizona

2nd Least Affordable: Hawaii
Photo: halbergman (Getty Images)
2nd Least Affordable: Hawaii

2nd Least Affordable: Hawaii

Least Affordable: California
Photo: JamesBrey (Getty Images)
Least Affordable: California

Least Affordable: California

Photo: John Elk III (Getty Images)
Photo: John Elk III (Getty Images)
