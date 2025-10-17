Heading into the last quarter of 2025, AI isn’t just replacing frontline work; it’s increasingly being used to assign shifts, monitor performance, and even make hiring and firing recommendations, long the realm of traditional corporate executives.

The trend isn’t anecdotal: 52% of mid-sized companies already use AI for high-end talent recruitment, and 78% leverage AI as agents to complete tasks that were historically executed by management, according to McKinsey.

Workplace experts say new ‘"auto bosses" are likely to impact companies in key areas like logistics, retail, and customer service, triggering a risk for human managers, supervisors, and possibly generating serious legal and ethical risks. Perhaps above all, accountability comes into question as rising algorithm-based management decisions replace flesh-and-blood workplace decision-makers. After all, if AI makes the management call, will companies really know who’s responsible for mistakes?

“We’ve moved beyond simple automation,” said Ben Perreau, CEO at Parafoil, a leadership intelligence firm in Los Angeles. “In logistics, retail, and call centers, algorithms already schedule, rate, and route workers. It’s efficient, but it’s quietly rewriting what ‘having a boss’ means.”

3 takeaways from the rising AI management realm While it’s early in the game, sentiment is leaning towards more management algorithm-based decision-making than less. These attention-getters are backing up that sentiment, especially in management circles, even with serious risks involved.

Are there more rewards than risks? With AI bots, agents, and algorithms gaining traction in corporate America, steering AI into management decisions offers more upsides than downsides so far.

“For companies, the rewards are seductive,” Perreau said. “Lower labor costs, real-time optimization, and faster decisions.”

The risks can be “brutal” when things go wrong, Perreau noted. “Data gaps and bias can harden into black-box decisions at scale," he said. "The moment workers feel they’re reporting to a system rather than a person, trust and morale collapse quickly. That’s when efficiency savings get wiped out by churn, lawsuits, and reputational damage.”

An “AI made the call” mentality won’t fly with employees or regulators. “Leaders must keep a clear line of responsibility, with audit trails and human sign-off for consequential actions,” Perreau said.

A ‘lean’ toward more efficient decision making Management experts say one primary "algo-manager" reward lies in efficiency.

“Algorithms can quickly detect underperformance by scanning metrics, or rank candidates that the company [is considering hiring] much faster,” said Roman Eloshvili, Founder of ComplyControl, a U.K. AI-powered management services company. “Here, many bottlenecks that slow decision-making are resolved quickly, and, in theory, algorithms apply rules more consistently than biased humans. For firms in logistics, retail, or customer service, this means lower costs and streamlined operations.”

Yet those algorithms can bring risks, especially if they're misapplied.

“Mistakes in training data can lead to unfair hiring or firing decisions,” Eloshvili noted. “Equally important errors in model design or specification can distort performance metrics and damage morale.” Additionally, AI systems often operate with opaque logic and weak accountability. “This can erode trust between workers and management,” Eloshvili added.

An as-yet undefined middle ground A hybrid approach that incorporates a robust human touch could be the future of algorithm management — but it needs to arrive quickly.

Management experts cite real-world cautionary examples that corporate decision-makers should view as red flags that require immediate oversight action.

“Recently, a Reddit user told an AI agent to clean up data,” said Giselle Fuerte, an AI ethics and literacy researcher and founder of Being Human With AI, an AI empowerment platform for school children. “Instead, the agent deleted files explicitly marked 'do not delete.' When confronted, the AI admitted the mistake and told the user to recreate the data. That’s the level of accountability we’re dealing with: 'Oops. My bad.'"

Now scale that scenario up to a corporate context. “Imagine an AI manager recommending layoffs, penalizing employees for false metrics, or rewriting QA procedures that affect millions of customers,” Fuerte noted. “An 'oops' doesn’t cut it. Companies will need new governance models; most likely hybrid accountability where both the human delegator and the machine executor are audited.”

Companies also need to recognize that, in the real world, AI can create a problematic executive.

“Look no further than Claudius, Anthropic’s bowtie-wearing experimental AI who, as a small business owner, deigned to give away products at rock-bottom prices and increase orders for inventory that hadn’t sold well,” Fuerte said. “Though altruistic, the AI proved a poor business manager. Without a steady human hand to guide it, Claudius would likely manage a business straight into the ground.”

A longer-term outlook favors more AI management experiences, but with guardrails Management gurus say that AI should play a significant role in management decision-making, but with a sturdy human management accountability backstop.

“I like the metaphor with elevators: they seem to work automatically, but there’s always a person responsible for their operation, maintenance, and safety,” said Seva Ustinov, CEO and founder at Elly Analytics, a San Francisco-based marketing automation company. “It’s the same with AI; you can automate the process, but someone must stand behind it. Technology can help make better decisions, but responsibility can’t be automated.”

Additionally, when companies imagine they’re deploying something more advanced than human managers, they fail to expect the unexpected. Management will need to address that mindset immediately.

“AI isn’t yet the master, it’s still the student, and without human guides, it can’t see far and wide enough ahead to lead,” Fuerte said. “While AI can process nuance beautifully, if it’s trained to apply company policy literally, it can easily amplify bias, such as flagging employees with Afro-textured hair for 'policy violations,' or miscounting family and medical leave return dates due to simple date-calculation errors.”

Too often, AI still struggles with basic temporal logic, sometimes even with something as simple as counting the number of R’s in "strawberry," Fuerte noted. “Without a human providing oversight, that kind of brittleness can wreck lives and careers,” she said.