We asked 5 AI chatbots to pick stocks for 2025. Here's what they said

Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
A.I.

It’s fascinating to observe how AI interprets the dynamic world of investing

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
Image for article titled We asked 5 AI chatbots to pick stocks for 2025. Here&#39;s what they said
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

The year 2025 is virtually here, bringing with it a wave of curiosity from investors eager to see what the stock market holds.

To capture the pulse of the moment, Quartz asked five AI chatbots — OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s (GOOGL) Gemini, Meta (META) AI, Microsoft’s (MSFT) Copilot, and Groq — to share predictions on the stocks that may outperform in 2025. The slides that follow contain exact quotes from the bots.

Disclaimer: The insights provided are purely responses from these AI chatbots and should not be construed as financial advice. Always conduct thorough research and consult with licensed financial professionals to make informed choices. The purpose of this article is to offer readers a glimpse into how AI interprets the dynamic world of investing.

ChatGPT

Image for article titled We asked 5 AI chatbots to pick stocks for 2025. Here&#39;s what they said
Image: SEBASTIEN BOZON (Getty Images)

1. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

  • Why it may outperform: Amazon’s (AMZN) dominance in e-commerce and cloud computing continues to grow, complemented by its increasing investment in AI technologies and logistics optimization. AWS remains a cornerstone of its profitability.
  • Focus Areas: Cloud computing, generative AI, and global e-commerce expansion.

2. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

  • Why it may outperform: As a leader in GPU technology, NVIDIA (NVDA) benefits from the ongoing demand for AI and machine learning applications, particularly in data centers and autonomous vehicles.
  • Focus Areas: AI hardware, gaming, and edge computing solutions.

3. Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

  • Why it may outperform: Tesla’s (TSLA) innovative strides in electric vehicles, energy storage, and autonomous driving position it to capitalize on the global transition to sustainable energy.
  • Focus Areas: EV production, energy solutions, and AI-powered autonomous vehicles.
4. Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

  • Why it may outperform: Meta’s (META) focus on augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and AI-driven advertising continues to fuel growth. Its Reality Labs division is advancing the Metaverse concept.
  • Focus Areas: Metaverse development, AI advertising, and social platform enhancements.

5. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

  • Why it may outperform: AMD’s (AMD) high-performance computing and graphics processing capabilities make it a strong contender in the semiconductor space. It competes closely with NVIDIA in AI and gaming.
  • Focus Areas: Data center processors, AI chips, and gaming technology.
Google’s Gemini

Image for article titled We asked 5 AI chatbots to pick stocks for 2025. Here&#39;s what they said
Image: VCG (Getty Images)
  1. Alphabet (GOOGL): Alphabet (GOOGL), the parent company of Google, continues to dominate the search engine market and is heavily investing in artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies. Its cloud computing business, Google Cloud, is also experiencing significant growth.
  2. Amazon (AMZN): Amazon (AMZN) remains a leader in e-commerce and cloud computing. Its Prime membership program continues to attract millions of subscribers, and its AWS cloud platform is the market leader.
  3. Microsoft (MSFT): Microsoft’s (MSFT) strong product lineup, including Windows, Office, and Azure cloud platform, positions it well for future growth. Its focus on productivity and collaboration tools is also driving strong demand.
  4. Apple (AAPL): Apple’s (AAPL) innovative products, including the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, continue to be popular with consumers. Its strong brand loyalty and ecosystem of services provide a solid foundation for future growth.
  5. Tesla (TSLA): Tesla (TSLA) is leading the electric vehicle revolution and is rapidly expanding its production capacity. Its strong brand recognition and innovative technology give it a competitive advantage in the market.
Microsoft’s Copilot

Image for article titled We asked 5 AI chatbots to pick stocks for 2025. Here&#39;s what they said
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

1. Apple Inc. (AAPL): Apple (AAPL) continues to be a leader in technology with strong growth in its services segment, including payment processing and streaming media.

2. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): Amazon (AMZN) dominates e-commerce and cloud computing, with its AI business driving significant growth.

3. Microsoft Corp. (MSFT): Microsoft (MSFT) is a major player in software, cloud computing, and AI, with consistent performance and growth.

4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM): Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) is crucial for technological advancements, including AI, and holds a significant share of the semiconductor market.

5. Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Netflix (NFLX) is expected to see double-digit revenue growth and a surge in earnings per share.

Meta AI

Image for article titled We asked 5 AI chatbots to pick stocks for 2025. Here&#39;s what they said
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)
  1. Amazon (AMZN): As the second-largest company in the U.S. by sales, Amazon (AMZN) continues to dominate e-commerce and cloud computing. Its generative artificial intelligence business is driving growth, making it a compelling option for 2025.
  2. NVIDIA (NVDA): As a leader in graphics processing units (GPUs) and artificial intelligence computing, NVIDIA (NVDA) is poised for continued growth in the tech sector.
  3. UnitedHealth Group (UNH): As the largest health insurer in the U.S., UnitedHealth (UNH) Group offers a diversified portfolio of healthcare services, making it a stable choice for 2025.
  4. Visa (V): With the global shift towards digital payments, Visa (V) is well-positioned to benefit from this trend. Its payment processing business is a steady earner, making it a solid choice for 2025.
  5. Microsoft (MSFT): As a leader in software and cloud computing, Microsoft (MSFT) is a stable and growing company. Its diversified portfolio of products and services makes it a solid choice for 2025.
Groq

Image for article titled We asked 5 AI chatbots to pick stocks for 2025. Here&#39;s what they said
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)
  1. NVIDIA (NVDA): NVIDIA (NVDA) is a leading provider of graphics processing units (GPUs) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. With its strong track record of innovation and expansion into new markets, NVIDIA is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory. The company’s focus on AI, data center, and gaming markets, as well as its growing presence in the automotive and healthcare industries, make it an attractive investment opportunity.
  2. Microsoft (MSFT): Microsoft (MSFT) is a leading provider of software solutions, including its popular Windows operating system and Office productivity suite. With its strong track record of innovation and expansion into new markets, Microsoft is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory. The company’s focus on cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and gaming, as well as its growing presence in the consumer and enterprise markets, make it an attractive investment opportunity.
  3. Alphabet (GOOGL): Alphabet (GOOGL) is the parent company of Google, a leading provider of search and advertising solutions. With its strong track record of innovation and expansion into new markets, Alphabet is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory. The company’s focus on artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and emerging technologies, as well as its growing presence in the consumer and enterprise markets, make it an attractive investment opportunity.
  4. Amazon (AMZN): Amazon (AMZN) is a leading provider of e-commerce solutions, and it has a growing presence in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies. With its strong track record of innovation and expansion into new markets, Amazon is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory. The company’s focus on customer obsession, operational efficiency, and strategic acquisitions make it an attractive investment opportunity.
  5. Salesforce (CRM): Salesforce (CRM) is a leading provider of customer relationship management (CRM) solutions. With its strong track record of innovation and expansion into new markets, Salesforce is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory. The company’s focus on cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and customer experience, as well as its growing presence in the enterprise and consumer markets, make it an attractive investment opportunity.
