We asked 5 AI chatbots to pick stocks for 2025. Here's what they said

The year 2025 is virtually here, bringing with it a wave of curiosity from investors eager to see what the stock market holds.

Advertisement

To capture the pulse of the moment, Quartz asked five AI chatbots — OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s (GOOGL) Gemini, Meta (META) AI, Microsoft’s (MSFT) Copilot, and Groq — to share predictions on the stocks that may outperform in 2025. The slides that follow contain exact quotes from the bots.

Disclaimer: The insights provided are purely responses from these AI chatbots and should not be construed as financial advice. Always conduct thorough research and consult with licensed financial professionals to make informed choices. The purpose of this article is to offer readers a glimpse into how AI interprets the dynamic world of investing.