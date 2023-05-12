Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher

Featuring

Scott Nover is a tech reporter at Quartz and the host of season 5 of the Quartz Obsession podcast. He is obsessed with TikTok, fantasy football, and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Michelle Cheng is a reporter covering AI at Quartz. She is currently obsessed with bunnies, mushrooms, and pilates.

Show notes

OpenAI’s ChatGPT

How designers are using ChatGPT and DALL-E to fast track projects, by Michelle Cheng for Quartz (includes interview with Pau Garcia)

A Conversation with Bing’s Chatbot Left Me Deeply Unsettled, by Kevin Roose for the New York Times

OpenAI’s DALL-E 2

The metaverse will mostly be for work, by Scott Nover for Quartz

A man with very red hair wearing a yellow jumpsuit with a red X on it, is writing in a book but the page is just a blue square, and he's drinking a very red liquid from some sort of beaker.
“kool-aid man writing a book” was the DALL-E prompt here.
Illustration: Susan Howson via DALL-E 2

Credits

The Quartz Obsession is produced by Rachel Ward, with additional support from executive editor Susan Howson and platform strategist Shivank Taksali. Our theme music is by Taka Yasuzawa and Alex Suguira. This episode was recorded by Eric Wojahn at Solid Sound, in Ann Arbor, Michigan and at our studio in New York City.

