AI 'hallucinations' are a problem investors can't afford. Here's a solution

Investors use a swath of data and tools to make decisions about where to put their money. While artificial intelligence can help them make even more precise choices at faster speeds, great care has to be taken given the high stakes — and price tags.



“In finance, you cannot afford to have a tool that would hallucinate,” Jan Szilagyi, CEO of the AI investment analytics tool provider Reflexivity, said in the latest episode of Quartz AI Factor, a new video series set at the Nasdaq MarketSite (NDAQ).

Hallucinations are when generative AI tools give incorrect, misleading, or made-up answers. While there are a number of ways to prevent hallucinations, Szilagyi said the key way his firm does so is by restricting data sources.

“Primarily it’s a closed system where what you’re really doing is relying on a large language model to interpret between you and a very deterministic algorithm that ultimately should give you the same answer every time,” Szilagyi said.

Reflexivity, founded in 2019 and formerly called Toggle AI, offers a suite of AI-powered market analytics tools — including asset testing, intelligence, and chart exploration — which help investors make decisions about stocks and groups of stocks. The company recently completed a $30 million fundraising round, backed by major investors including Stanley Druckenmiller and Greg Coffey.

The advent of AI has sparked excitement across industries — and the finance sector has been no exception, Szilagyi said. But there’s still “a little bit of frustration that it hasn’t necessarily been integrated more deeply or more effectively into the workflows,” he said.

“The reality I think is a lot more nuanced,” Szilagyi said. “I think that we’ve seen progress in things like document search, but I think we’ve seen a lot less in the area where we specialize, which is actually deep calculation, computation and data analysis.”

Expectations have been tempered as investors and hedge fund managers realize AI development may not be as rapid as was initially expected following the boom started by OpenAI’s ChatGPT in late 2022. But Szilagyi said Reflexivity could release an early version of what he calls a “reasoning agent” before the end of this year.

These agents, unlike chatbots or copilots, can use logical reasoning and higher-level decision-making to carry out tasks, and are considered the next step in AI development.

“Things are moving, but it’s in fits and starts,” he said.

