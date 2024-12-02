The U.S. leads the world in AI. Here's who else is at the top

The artificial intelligence race doesn’t only exist between tech companies — it exists between countries, too.

When it comes to core areas such as research papers, private investments, and patents, the U.S. comes out on top when it comes to AI, according to Stanford University’s Institute for Human-Centered AI.

The U.S. is also far ahead of its next-best competitor, China, according to the institute’s Global Vibrancy Tool, which analyzed data from 2023 on the AI ecosystems of 36 countries. The tool aggregated 42 AI-specific indicators to determine which countries are leading in AI.

See the top ten global AI leaders in 2024, according to Stanford HAI’s Global Vibrancy Tool.