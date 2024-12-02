Ozempic competitor in the works at Amgen reaches late-stage clinical trials
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The U.S. leads the world in AI. Here's who else is at the top

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
A.I.

The U.S. leads the world in AI. Here's who else is at the top

China ranks second globally for AI, but far behind the U.S., according to Stanford's Global Vibrancy Tool

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Sam Altman (left) and Rishi Sunak (right) both wearing suits and ties and speaking to each other, the background is blurred and has a purple backdrop and people
Former U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right, and Open AI CEO Sam Altman at the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park on November 2, 2023 in Bletchley, England.
Photo: Alastair Grant - WPA Pool (Getty Images)

The artificial intelligence race doesn’t only exist between tech companies — it exists between countries, too.

Advertisement

When it comes to core areas such as research papers, private investments, and patents, the U.S. comes out on top when it comes to AI, according to Stanford University’s Institute for Human-Centered AI.

The U.S. is also far ahead of its next-best competitor, China, according to the institute’s Global Vibrancy Tool, which analyzed data from 2023 on the AI ecosystems of 36 countries. The tool aggregated 42 AI-specific indicators to determine which countries are leading in AI.

See the top ten global AI leaders in 2024, according to Stanford HAI’s Global Vibrancy Tool.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10. Singapore

10. Singapore

Josephine Teo wearing a tan blazer and black and tan shirt underneath speaking at a podium, framed by shadow outlines of people
Josephine Teo, Singapore’s Minister for Digital Development and Information and Minister-in-charge of Smart Nation and Cybersecurity at the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park on November 1, 2023 in Bletchley, England.
Photo: Leon Neal (Getty Images)

Singapore received maximum scores across three indicators: open access foundation models, AI hiring rate year-over-year ratio, and national AI strategy presence.

Advertisement

“Smaller countries like Singapore have made it into the top ten, suggesting that population and geographic scale are not the sole determinants of AI vibrancy,” according to the paper.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9. Japan

9. Japan

Koji Sato and Akira Shimada both wearing suits, ties, and glasses shaking hands in front of a backdrop with the Toyota and NTT logos
Toyota Motor president Koji Sato (L) and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone president Akira Shimada during a press conference in Tokyo, Japan on October 31, 2024, where the two companies agreed to jointly develop a platform using AI-supported driving software to reduce vehicle accidents.
Photo: Kyodo (AP)

Japan received a maximum score for national AI strategy presence.

The country’s placement in the top ten alongside South Korea and Singapore “highlights the growing importance of AI in Asian economies,” the paper said.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8. Germany

8. Germany

Robert wearing a black suit walking in front of a backdrop with the AI Safety Summit logo
Economy and Climate Action Minister of Germany Robert Habeck at the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park on November 2, 2023 in Bletchley, England.
Photo: Leon Neal (Getty Images)

Germany had a maximum score for open access foundation models and national AI strategy presence.

Advertisement

“Germany is a significant contributor to AI research, ranking fourth in producing notable machine learning models,” the paper says. “It has also published extensively on responsible AI and ranks fourth in total AI private investment.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7. South Korea

7. South Korea

Lee Jong-ho and Michelle Donelan shaking hands in front of a purple backdrop with the AI Summit symbol
Michelle Donelan (R), Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology and Lee Jong-ho, Minister of Science and ICT of the Republic of Korea at the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park on November 1, 2023 in Bletchley, England.
Photo: Leon Neal (Getty Images)

South Korea received maximum points for national AI strategy presence, and was tied for second in passing AI-related legislation. The country has leading AI universities and companies including the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology and NAVER, the paper said.

Advertisement

The second AI safety summit was held in Seoul, South Korea this year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6. France

6. France

arthur mensch wearing a suit and tie and a pin on his lapel
Mistral CEO Arthur Mensch at the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park on November 2, 2023 in Bletchley, England.
Photo: Toby Melville - WPA Pool (Getty Images)

France received maximum scores across two indicators: open access foundation models and national AI strategy presence. The country ranked second for AI study programs in English penetration.

Advertisement

The paper noted French-based AI startup Mistral is “one of Europe’s most prominent LLM developers” that “has contributed several notable machine learning models.”

France is committed to hosting the third AI Safety Summit next year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5. United Arab Emirates

5. United Arab Emirates

AI Safety Summit logo on a navy backdrop behind Omar Sultan Al Olama
Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence of the United Arab Emirates at the AI Safety Summit on November 1, 2023.
Photo: Leon Neal (AP)

The United Arab Emirates received maximum points for three indicators: open access foundation models, AI study programs in English penetration, and national AI strategy presence. The UAE ranked second in AI talent concentration gender equality index and internet speed.

Advertisement

In 2023, the UAE “was among the top three nations globally for AI minority stake and public offering investments,” and scored highly for “net migration of AI talent” and “a fairly diverse AI workforce in terms of gender,” according to the paper. “In the last year, the UAE has also produced a significant number of notable machine learning as well as foundation models.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4. India

4. India

Rajeev Chandrasekhar speaking at a podium with the AI Safety Summit logo behind him
India’s former technology minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park on November 1, 2023 in Bletchley, England.
Photo: Leon Neal (Getty Images)

India received maximum scores across four indicators: AI conference citations, relative AI skill penetration, AI talent concentration gender equality index, and national AI strategy presence. The country was second for AI conference publications, AI GitHub projects, social media share of voice on AI, and AI social media posts.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3. United Kingdom

3. United Kingdom

Antonio Guterres and Rishi Sunak sitting in chairs in front of the UN and union Jack flags in front of a backdrop for the AI safety summit
Former U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right) and UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, during the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park on November 2, 2023 in Bletchley, England.
Photo: Joe Giddens — WPA Pool (Getty Images)

The United Kingdom received maximum scores across four indicators: total AI minority stake investment, AI study programs in English, national AI strategy presence, and AI mentions in legislative proceedings. The U.K. also ranked second for foundation models applications.

Advertisement

In third place globally, the U.K. shows “particular strength in the Research and Development, Education, and Policy and Governance pillars,” according to the paper.

The U.K. is also home to Oxford University, Cambridge University, Imperial College, and other top computer science universities, as well as Google’s (GOOGL) DeepMind AI research subsidiary.

Last year, the U.K. hosted the world’s first AI Safety Summit, and was among the first to dedicate an institute to AI safety.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2. China

2. China

people look at a white Tesla humanoid robot in a glass case
Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus, at the 2024 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China on July 4, 2024.
Photo: Andy Wong (AP)

China received maximum scores across seven indicators: AI journal publications, AI conference publications, AI journal citations, AI patent grants, total AI public offering investment, national AI strategy presence, and internet speed.

Advertisement

The country has “substantial strengths in R&D [research and development], Economy, and Infrastructure,” according to the paper.

But China is outpaced by the U.S. in several indicators, including AI-related private investment. In 2023, the U.S. attracted $67.2 billion in AI-related private investment, while China attracted $7.8 billion. The U.S. also produced more machine learning models than China, at 61 to 15.

China, however, produced more AI-related patents than the U.S. last year.

“China’s strength in research and development is unsurprising, given that many Chinese universities, such as the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tsinghua University, and the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, have traditionally produced a high number of AI-related publications,” the paper said.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

1. United States

1. United States

Joe Biden sitting at a desk with the presidential seal handing Kamala Harris a pen with a purple screen with artificial intelligence beside them
U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris issuing an executive order on AI in the East Room of the White House on October 30, 2023 in Washington, D.C.
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

The U.S. received maximum scores across 21 indicators — the most of any country included in the analysis.

Advertisement

In 2023, the U.S. “produced the highest quality AI research” and “built the most notable machine learning models,” according to Stanford HAI. The country also spent the most in private investment last year, and saw the most mergers and acquisition activity.

The U.S. is home to leading computer science universities such as Stanford and MIT, and leading companies including OpenAI and Google, the paper said. Last year, the U.S. had the most AI job listings and newly-funded AI startups.

China was overtaken by the U.S. for “greatest global vibrancy” in 2018, according to the paper.

Advertisement