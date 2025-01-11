AI-powered PCs, agents and assistants, and wearables: This week's AI launches

Samsung expanded its AI PC lineup this week, launching the Galaxy Book5 Pro and Galaxy Book5 360. The AI PCs are powered by Intel’s (INTC) Series 2 Core Ultra processors and neural processing units up to 47 TOPs.

Samsung’s AI PCs are integrated with Galaxy AI features, including AI Select, which allows users to “search anything, anytime, with a simple click, just like on their phone except on a much larger, immersive display.” Another feature, Photo Remaster, can retouch images and blurry photos with AI — even old photos.