How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

AI-powered PCs, agents and assistants, and wearables: This week's AI launches

About
A.I.

AI-powered PCs, agents and assistants, and wearables: This week's AI launches

Plus, Google previewed Gemini-powered AI capabilities for Google TVs at the Consumer Electronics Show

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
dark figures of people in a lit up booth with the words Smart Things for Home AI floating above
The Samsung booth at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 8, 2025.
Photo: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg

Each week, Quartz rounds up product launches, updates, and funding news from artificial intelligence-focused startups and companies.

Advertisement

Here’s what’s going on this week in the ever-evolving AI industry.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Samsung’s new AI PCs

Samsung’s new AI PCs

open grey laptop with a colorful image on the screen
Samsung’s Galaxy Book5 Pro
Image: Samsung Newsroom

Samsung expanded its AI PC lineup this week, launching the Galaxy Book5 Pro and Galaxy Book5 360. The AI PCs are powered by Intel’s (INTC) Series 2 Core Ultra processors and neural processing units up to 47 TOPs.

Advertisement

Samsung’s AI PCs are integrated with Galaxy AI features, including AI Select, which allows users to “search anything, anytime, with a simple click, just like on their phone except on a much larger, immersive display.” Another feature, Photo Remaster, can retouch images and blurry photos with AI — even old photos.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Google’s Gemini AI on TVs

Google’s Gemini AI on TVs

a woman wearing a purple patterned dress, black jacket, black tights and black boots on stage in front of a black backdrop that says TCL and Google
Google TV vice president Shalini Govil-Pai at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 6, 2025.
Photo: Artur Widak/Anadolu (Getty Images)

Google (GOOGL) previewed Gemini-powered AI capabilities for Google TV this week at the Consumer Electronics Show. Powered by the tech giant’s Gemini models, users can interact with their TVs through natural conversation. Users can ask their TVs “questions about travel, health, space, history and more, with videos in the results for added context.”

Advertisement

The Gemini-powered TV also allows users to create customized artwork, control smart home devices while in ambient mode, and give summaries of daily news. The features are expected to come out later this year on select Google TVs, the company said.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

LG Electronics’ partnership with Microsoft for AI agents

LG Electronics’ partnership with Microsoft for AI agents

a man wearing a black outfit and beige blazer in front of a backdrop on stage that says AI agents and Services
LG Electronics CEO William Cho at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 6, 2025.
Photo: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

LG Electronics announced a partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) this week to combine its products with AI technology to enhance AI agents for homes, vehicles, hotels, and offices. The two companies also plan to develop AI agents that can understand and interact with customers, LG Electronics CEO William Cho announced at the Consumer Electronics Show.

Advertisement

Judson Althoff, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Microsoft, also announced further collaboration between the companies on AI data centers. LG’s thermal management systems and advanced chiller technologies will be used for enhanced AI data center energy efficiency.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Qualcomm’s new chips to put AI on PCs

Qualcomm’s new chips to put AI on PCs

illustration of Snapdragon X chip
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X logo
Image: Qualcomm

Qualcomm (QCOM) announced new chips this week that are designed to run artificial intelligence on personal computers in the $600 range. The Snapdragon X Platform, which includes the 8-core Qualcomm Orion central processing unit, a power-efficient graphics processing unit, and a 45 TOPS neural processing unit, can run Microsoft’s Copilot+ PCs “more efficiently,” the chipmaker said.

Advertisement

Devices fitted with the Snapdragon X platform are expected to be available early this year from manufacturers including Acer, Asus, Dell (DELL), HP (HPQ), and Lenovo.

“Snapdragon X is an ideal solution for students, freelance workers, and budget-conscious consumers who need a reliable and powerful laptop that can keep up with their busy lives,” Qualcomm said.

The chipmaker also announced “the world’s first mini desktop PC” featuring the Snapdragon X Series platform.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

AMD’s new chips for AI PCs

AMD’s new chips for AI PCs

illustration of an AMD chip
AMD’s Ryzen AI Max chip
Image: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) introduced new AI PC and gaming processors this week at the Consumer Electronics Show. The new Ryzen AI Max Series chips will be used for high-performance computing in “thin and light notebooks.” AMD also unveiled new Ryzen AI 300 Series “Zen-5”-based chips and Ryzen 200 Series chips for everyday use in AI PCs.

Advertisement

The chipmaker is also partnering with Dell on Dell Pro PCs powered by Ryzen AI PRO chips.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Lenovo’s personal AI assistant, AI Now

Lenovo’s personal AI assistant, AI Now

a laptop open with colorful images on screen
Lenovo’s ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition
Image: Lenovo

Lenovo announced its Smarter AI for All vision at the Consumer Electronics Show this week, led by its Lenovo AI Now on-device personalized AI assistant. The AI assistant, built on Meta’s (META) Llama 3 model, can summarize documents and assist in knowledge base retrieval.

Advertisement

The company also announced new lineups of AI-powered devices, including two “business-focused” Microsoft Copilot+ PCs: the ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition laptops and the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable laptop.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

MeetKai’s AI-powered smart glasses, AiLens Ultra

MeetKai’s AI-powered smart glasses, AiLens Ultra

black frame glasses
MeetKai and ThinkAR’s AiLens Ultra smart glasses
Image: MeetKai

MeetKai showcased AI-powered wearables and platforms as well as an immersive entertainment world this week at the Consumer Electronics Show. Through a partnership with ThinkAR, the two companies integrated MeetKai’s advanced AI software platform into wearable devices such as smart glasses, smart watches, and headphones.

Advertisement

The AiLens Ultra smart glasses feature Unified Wearables Intelligence (UWI) — an AI operating system embedded in the glasses for features such as AI voice commands, image analysis, and live translations.

“This year at CES, we’re showcasing how AI can be both innovative and inclusive, from transforming education with lifelike training platforms to making augmented reality technology accessible for everyone,” James Kaplan, CEO and co-founder of MeetKai, said in a statement. These advancements aren’t just about futuristic concepts—they’re practical, user-focused tools that redefine how we live, work, and connect.”

The company also displayed its AI-powered virtual training platform with Florida State University and a partnership with Charlamagne tha God on an immersive entertainment world.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Bee’s personal AI wearable

Bee’s personal AI wearable

a black device shaped as an adjustable wrist band
Bee AI wearable
Image: Bee

Bee unveiled an AI wearable at the Consumer Electronics Show this week that the company says demonstrates how “personal AI transforms daily life by living alongside users.”

Advertisement

The Bee wearable “learns from both digital and physical experiences,” such as emails and conversations, to support wearers. Bee’s battery life lasts seven days, making it available to support users alongside a dual-microphone system that can support 40 languages.

Advertisement