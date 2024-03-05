An AI platform for dentists just raised $53 million

Teeth, gums, and mouths may soon get a lot more artificial intelligence (AI).



Software development platform Overjet just raised $53.2 million in a Series C funding round, the largest investment in AI ever for the dental field.

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

Wardah Inam, Overjet’s chief executive officer, said the platform can help dental organizations operate more efficiently and improve their diagnosis for things such as cavities. Overjet trains its AI tool on millions of use cases, which clinical specialists then verify.

Advertisement

Overjet was founded by PhDs from MIT and Harvard back in 2018. The platform already works with thousands of dentists as well as insurance companies. Its main use case is to diagnose, recommend care, review claims, and help companies better run their business, the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

Funding was led by venture firm March Capital and included contributions from other organizations such as the E14 Fund, an investment fund focused on supporting innovative ideas born at MIT, and the American Dental Association, as well.

Advertisement

With its most recent funding round, Overjet has accumulated an estimated $133 million in total funding, placing the Boston, Massachusetts-based company’s valuation at about $550 million.