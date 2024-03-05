A.I.

An AI platform for dentists just raised $53 million

The funding makes it the largest AI investment ever for the dentist industry

By
Francisco Velasquez
Overjet has amassed $133 million in total funding, placing the company’s valuation at $550 million.
Screenshot: Overjet

Teeth, gums, and mouths may soon get a lot more artificial intelligence (AI).

Software development platform Overjet just raised $53.2 million in a Series C funding round, the largest investment in AI ever for the dental field.

Wardah Inam, Overjet’s chief executive officer, said the platform can help dental organizations operate more efficiently and improve their diagnosis for things such as cavities. Overjet trains its AI tool on millions of use cases, which clinical specialists then verify.

Overjet was founded by PhDs from MIT and Harvard back in 2018. The platform already works with thousands of dentists as well as insurance companies. Its main use case is to diagnose, recommend care, review claims, and help companies better run their business, the company said in a statement.

Funding was led by venture firm March Capital and included contributions from other organizations such as the E14 Fund, an investment fund focused on supporting innovative ideas born at MIT, and the American Dental Association, as well.

With its most recent funding round, Overjet has accumulated an estimated $133 million in total funding, placing the Boston, Massachusetts-based company’s valuation at about $550 million.