From a flirting game to a chatbot that speaks in Gen Z slang: 6 unexpected uses for AI

Chatbots are so yesterday.

Many of artificial intelligence’s more traditional uses have been well-documented: recommendation systems, personalization, and, of course, message-based assistants. The technology also is being used in companions for the elderly, drug discovery, and even beekeeping.

But it gets even wilder. Actress Quinta Brunson recently went on Amy Poehler’s podcast, “Good Hang,” to talk about her latest obsession: an AI-generated series of a cat on TikTok that invites fellow animals over for dinner — only for them to find themselves that day’s meal. Meanwhile, AI is helping the alcohol industry tailor flavor profiles. Oral-B’s AI-powered toothbrush tracks brushing habits and provides real-time feedback. And the CatsMe! app uses AI to scan photos and tell owners how their cat is really feeling.

That, of course, isn’t all. The AI realm is a wealth of possibilities. Here are six of the most unexpected current uses of the technology.